Recreate Hollywood’s Spookiest Eye-Popping Looks with New Tutorial from Red Giant

Portland, OR - October 10, 2019 - Red Giant is ready for Halloween with their latest tutorial: The Thing with a Hundred Eyes, a spooky new VFX how-to out now on YouTube. Created by Red Giant’s Lead Designer Leo Hageman, the short video walks viewers through how to use Red Giant’s free digital contact lens project file featuring a hundred different eye presets, based on characters from Hollywood movies and TV shows, including Storm’s changing eyes in X-Men, dead zombie eyes from The Walking Dead, the infamous ice blue eyes of the Night King of Game of Thrones, and more from The Mummy, The Witcher, Dune and plenty of others. Leo covers the tools in VFX Suite, Magic Bullet Suite and Universe, from how to track objects in an instant or add just the right amount of glow for a creepy effect, to renoising footage for the perfect horror movie look.

Watch Now: The Thing with a Hundred Eyes

Grab the project files on the tutorial page here. NOTE: there are two versions of the project file. One that uses only native effects in Adobe AE CC2019, and a much cooler enhanced version that uses VFX Suite and Magic Bullet Suite.

In this tutorial, Leo uses the following tools from Red Giant:

VFX Spot Clone Tracker: Spot Clone Tracker is a tool for lightning-fast, simple object removal with a built-in tracker for moving footage. Easily fix blemishes or remove small, unwanted items. Spot Clone Tracker is easy to use, and even matches your lighting automatically, with options for how it clones light, color and texture.

VFX Supercomp: Supercomp is a compositing environment that makes it easy to create complex, seamless composites. In Supercomp, light and atmospheric effects interact with all layers and elements of a scene in a far more natural way, and with far less pre-composing in After Effects than ever before.

VFX Optical Glow: Optical Glow is a blazing fast, drop-dead gorgeous, photo-realistic glow effect for use in professional visual effects and motion graphics, for use in After Effects and Premiere Pro.

VFX Primatte Keyer 6: Primatte Keyer is a powerful tool for fast, automatic chroma-keying. Whether using a green screen or blue screen, Primatte Keyer's auto-compute algorithms can often pull a perfect key automatically, with a new user interface and clean up tools that make it easy to select and separate the background and foreground.

Magic Bullet Colorista IV: Magic Bullet Colorista IV provides professional color correction for filmmakers, turning Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects into a high-speed professional color grading environment.

Magic Bullet Looks: Magic Bullet Looks is designed to give filmmakers powerful looks and color correction, with over 200 fully-customizable Look presets and over 40 tools to customize or build new Looks. Get the best, most-intuitive color correction experience in the industry.

Magic Bullet Renoiser: Get cinematic texture and film grain with Magic Bullet Renoiser. Restore texture and noise to overly processed digital video. Give any footage a true-to-life 35mm, 16mm, or Super 8 film grain.

Red Giant Universe: Red Giant’s collection of GPU-accelerated video effects and transitions plugins for motion graphics artists and editors, Universe boasts over 80 tools supported across eight host-applications.

