Now Live: Red Giant Announces Magic Bullet Suite 24-Hour Flash Sale

Portland, OR - March 19, 2019 -Red Giant just announced a flash sale for Magic Bullet Suite, its widely-used color correction, finishing and film looks tools for filmmakers. For the next 24 hours, from 10am PT (1pm ET) on Tuesday, March 19th to 10am PT (1pm ET) on Wednesday, March 20th, Magic Bullet Suite will be 50% off in the redgiant.com store. Additionally, individual Magic Bullet Suite tools will be 30% off.

To receive 50% off Magic Bullet Suite, use code MBSUITE50. To receive 30% off individual Magic Bullet Suite tools, use code MBTOOLS30. Discounts are applied to full licenses, upgrades, and academic purchases (already 50% off - be sure to qualify first! For details, visit: https://www.redgiant.com/academic-pricing/).

Shop Magic Bullet Suitehere.

Example Pricing:

● 50% Off

○ Magic Bullet Suite 13: $449 (Reg. $899)

○ Use code: MBSUITE50

● 30% Off

○ Magic Bullet Looks: $279 (Reg. $399)

○ Magic Bullet Denoiser III: $139 (Reg. $199)

○ Magic Bullet Colorista IV: $139 (Reg. $199)

○ Magic Bullet Cosmo: $69 (Reg. $99)

○ Use code: MBSUITE30

Magic Bullet Suite 13: Essential Tools for Color Correction, Finishing and Film Looks

Magic Bullet Suite 13 gives filmmakers everything needed to make footage look great, right on editing timelines. Balance out shots with powerful color adjustments that work the way the human eye expects them to. Go beyond color correction, with accurate simulations of lens filters and film stocks. Magic Bullet Suite delivers powerful real-time color correction thanks to OpenCL support in Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC, enabling filmmakers to improve footage without ever needing to switch to a different app.

Tools included within Magic Bullet 13.0 include:

● Magic Bullet Looks 4.0: Powerful looks and color correction for filmmakers, with over 200 fully-customizable Look presets

● Colorista IV: Professional color correction directly on your editing timeline – no need to switch to a different app to grade footage

● Denoiser III: Quickly remove video noise and grain from footage in one step while preserving detail

● Mojo II: Instantly give footage a cinematic color grade in seconds

● Cosmo II: Balance skin tones, reduce wrinkles and remove blemishes quickly and naturally

● Renoiser: Restore texture and noise to overly processed digital video

● Magic Bullet Film: Emulate the look of real motion picture film with 22 negative stocks and four print stocks

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at www.redgiant.com/redpledge/.

Request a Magic Bullet Suite Media Review Kit

Members of the media are invited to review Red Giant Magic Bullet Suite as well as any individual tools or product suites from Red Giant. For more information or to request a product review kit, please contact Nick Govoni at nick@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode, Universe and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

###