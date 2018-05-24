RED Digital Cinema Returns To Cine Gear Expo

RED Digital Cinema will be at Cine Gear Expo this year in Los Angeles at The Studios at Paramount from June 1-2. Located at Booth S101 in Stage 17, RED will showcase its DSMC2™ camera line-up featuring its premier sensors, MONSTRO 8K VV, HELIUM 8K S35 and GEMINI 5K S35. Additionally, RED will demonstrate 8K workflow, covering 8K REDCODE RAW, HDR and image processing pipeline (IPP2).

RED will also be taking attendees behind the scenes on Christopher Probst, ASC’s new short film, Epoch. On June 1 at 12:45pm and June 2 at 11:45am, Probst will break down his approach to shooting the short film, set in a post-apocalyptic world of harsh, dusty exteriors and dark desolate nights. Probst and director Rich Lee relied on the sensor qualities of the RED MONSTRO to deliver a visually compelling 13-minute narrative finished in 4K. Both sessions will take place in the Sherry Lansing Theater on the Paramount lot.

For more information, visit http://www.red.com/cinegear-2018.