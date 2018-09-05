Quantum to Showcase Breakthrough Streaming Performance, New Ways to Access and Manage Content at IBC 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Sept. 5, 2018 — Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that at IBC 2018 it will unveil the latest version of StorNext®, the media industry’s leading content production and archive storage platform. Designed with new enterprise capabilities focused on improved integration with cloud resources, enhanced data protection functionality, and better support of collaborative environments, the newest version of StorNext will help media organizations worldwide meet increasingly tight production deadlines. Quantum will also showcase the latest NVMe flash technology, as well as the Xcellis® Scale-out NAS shared storage appliance, which has been named a finalist in the IABM BaM™ Awards 2018 in the Store category.

NVMe Powered Xcellis Storage Appliances Provide Unparalleled Performance

As working in file formats beyond 4K becomes more mainstream across the globe, media and entertainment organizations require a storage solution that can efficiently support exceptionally demanding workflows. Leveraging the latest NVMe flash technology, Xcellis storage appliances can now deliver over 17Gb/s single client streaming performance, to support the highest-resolution formats found in digital media. Tightly integrated with Quantum’s StorNext file system, these storage resources can be shared cost effectively and all data is accessible by multiple clients in a global namespace.



Additional Quantum IBC Highlights

Further underscoring StorNext’s award-winning reliability and leadership in shared storage environments, additional Quantum highlights featured at stand 7. B07 include:



· Redefining All-IP Workflow Performance with Xcellis: Building on StorNext’s reputation for high-performance in SAN environments, Quantum is now taking performance leadership a step further with new NAS-based offerings. Internal testing demonstrates Quantum’s Xcellis Scale-out NAS solutions outperform offerings from enterprise-class NAS providers and NAS-focused startups for 4K, 8K and 16K projects. Combined with the solutions’ unmatched scalability and robust metadata management, this industry-leading performance redefines the kind of workflows that can be supported in all IP-based environments.



· Augmenting Legacy Storage Environments: Quantum continues to invest in technologies that make it easier for customers to benefit from modern, feature rich storage solutions. This year the company will showcase its StorageCare® Archive Conversion Service for easier data migration from existing archive environments, such as migrating Oracle DIVArchive content into a StorNext-managed environment. This combination of database migration software and professional services makes it easier for customers to upgrade while keeping most legacy assets.



Visit Quantum at IBC 2018 in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-18, Stand 7. B07.



Molly Presley, Vice President, Product Management and Global Marketing, Quantum

“Addressing the challenges of today’s increasingly demanding media production workflows, Quantum continues to invest in our StorNext-based storage portfolio to give users greater ability to control cost across their entire production environment, enable exceptional performance for UHD workflows, and facilitate seamless access to content for even greater productivity.”



About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out tiered storage, archive and data protection. The company’s StorNext platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories-mediaent.

