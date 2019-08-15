Qligent Strengthens Vision Analytics Platform to Measure Return on Engagement

MELBOURNE, Florida,August15,2019 — Qligent has updated its industry-first, award-winning Vision Analytics™ innovation for IBC2019 with a fully matured, open platform that harnesses the power of data mining, machine learning, and predictive data analytics. Vision Analytics exists to address three main concerns: user engagement, silent sufferers, and audience churn. Qligent will exclusively showcase Vision Analytics at a special stand (14.C19) from September 13-17 in the RAI Exhibition and Conference Center; Qligent will also retain its usual location at Stand 8.E47.

Vision Analytics addresses the “4 Vs” of big data: velocity, volume, variety and veracity. Its engines leverage scalable cloud processing to manage a nearly limitless number of static, dynamic or event-based datasets to help broadcasters, MVPDs and OTT service providers quickly address issues and take corrective and preventative action. The software samples video content and aggregates data from a variety of systems and components throughout the ecosystem to understand and correlate the factors that contribute to higher engagement. With a reliable data set, users can develop a host of analysis results, visualizations, and automated reports to suit unique business needs.

“Vision Analytics not only monitors network performance in real-time, but leverages machine learning and other data science technologies to predict conditions that, left unchecked, could sour viewers on the media brand,” said Ted Korte, CTO, Qligent. “Users will know which events cause viewers to become disengaged, and how to keep track of subscribers by merging Quality of Experience with Qligent’s true end-to-end™ technology. This gives service providers a powerful prevention-oriented toolset, as well as cloud-based quality assurance across every distribution network out to each viewer’s home and mobile device.”

Qligent has added several important new features to Vision Analytics for IBC2019:

Key Quality Indicators (KQIs) with specific performance parameters for broadband and internet delivery

(KQIs) with specific performance parameters for broadband and internet delivery Service-independent correlation engines to identify and reconcile problems over any delivery network

to identify and reconcile problems over any delivery network An intuitive Reports Builder application that allows users to create actionable reports, customizable to each service

application that allows users to create actionable reports, customizable to each service A new Dashboard Constructor for web and mobile devices that allows users more flexibility in adding widgets, graphs and other customized reporting elements meaningful to their operations

for web and mobile devices that allows users more flexibility in adding widgets, graphs and other customized reporting elements meaningful to their operations A refined predictive analytics model to more effectively combat buffering issues for IPTV, OTT and mobile delivery services

“Collectively, these new features and applications simply make things faster, better and easier for our customers by ensuring that the actual data used for analysis is more trustworthy,” said Korte. “Vision Analytics puts the power back in the hands of our customers, and helps them prevent problems from happening at the first signs of trouble.”

Qligent’s unique deployment of networked and virtual probes creates an end-to-end, controlled data mining environment to produce trusted and secondary opinion datasets within Vision Analytics. The analytics engines are never thrown off by variables, such as operator error, viewer disinterest, or user hardware malfunction, assuring that the integrity and variety of the data is maintained. All findings are presented on a user-friendly dashboard and reports that summarizes key performance indicators (KPIs), key quality indicators (KQIs), and other vital criteria pertaining to multiplatform content distribution across creation, delivery, and consumption.

ABOUTQligent

Qligent architects complete monitoring, visualization and delivery analytics solutions for broadcasters, content distributors, ad agencies, regulators and network operators. Based in Melbourne, Florida, Qligent’s software-defined approach provides an open, vendor-agnostic platform to monitor performance, integrity and compliance of multiple signals, streams and systems across enterprises of any size. Its solutions provide the same consistent quality of content and service across multiple delivery platforms simultaneously.