Test & Measurement Flies Solo As Prism Sound Music & Post Joins The Audio Squadron

Prism Sound’s Test & Measurement division has re-launched itself specializing exclusively in audio test & measurement solutions and trading under the new name of Spectral Measurement. The move follows the recent announcement that Prism Sound’s Music and Post Production division, which incorporates SADiE, has joined forces with the US-based Tracktion Software Corporation and is now operating under the umbrella of Audio Squadron.

Graham Boswell, Prism Sound founder and managing director of Spectral Measurement, says: “We are very excited by the opportunities this new structure provides. Our customers will reap the benefits of increased focus in each of the new businesses. This will enable faster and more customer centric product development and enhance our ability to deliver the professional audio tools that our customers need.

“Spectral Measurement has secured substantial contracts to supply these new products during its first year of independent operation, and we also have orders for M1 units from many former dScope Series III customers. With a healthy order book, exceptional new products and intense focus on our core market, we anticipate that Spectral Measurement will double its annual sales compared to Prism Sound Test & Measurement’s sales over the previous 12 months.”

The launch of Spectral Measurement (www.spectralmeasurement.com) coincides with the release of the brand new and highly competitive dScope M1 family of PC-based audio measurement solutions and the range of innovative loudspeaker test chambers developed by Hill Acoustics that replace large and expensive anechoic chambers with small and inexpensive calibrated enclosures.

The new products are aimed at developers, manufacturers and maintenance providers in audio electronics and electro-acoustics.

Technical Director and co-shareholder Ian Dennis says: “These are exciting times, with the refocussing of Prism Sound's innovative audio test division into Spectral Measurement coinciding with the launch of the new dScope M range, which will once again redefine the bangs-per-buck proposition in the audio test and measurement market.”

Spectral Measurement and Prism Media Products Limited are now separated from the Prism Sound music and sound production business, including the SADiE Digital Audio Workstation business, both of which are now part of the Audio Squadron group. However to ensure continuity and ease of access, all Prism Sound visitors will still be able to connect with the two companies via the Prism Sound website, as before.

About Spectral Measurement

Spectral Measurement (formerly Prism Sound test & Measurement) has been developing innovative, high quality audio test and measurement solutions since 1987. These devices, which include the groundbreaking dScope Series III audio analyser, are used to measure the performance of either audio electronic or electroacoustic devices and are well established in major manufacturing sectors such as professional audio, automotive electronics, telecommunications, headphones and headsets.

