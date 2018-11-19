Lights, Camera, Action! Introducing the New Polaroid RGB LED Camera and Camcorder Light System

Edison, NJ – November 19, 2018 – The new Polaroid RGB LED camera and camcorder light offers photographers and videographers a professional, portable LED light system with powerful output for 99.00 USD. With a wide array of settings to create different moods, atmospheres, color backgrounds and special lighting effects, the easy-to-use light allows photographers to control and fine-tune the light source focus to capture the perfect shot every time. The free companion app allows users to fully control all aspects of the light, including color, brightness and saturation, for a fast and efficient workflow.

Experiment with Numerous Lighting Options

Equipped with 320 professional-grade LED lamps, the Polaroid RGB LED camera and camcorder light provides 99 levels of cool white, warm white and RGB light to create the right ambience for your photo or video shoot. For further customization, you can adjust hue and saturation, brightness level and the exact color temperature you want to achieve in the 3200K-5600K range. With so many lighting options from just one device, the Polaroid RGB LED camera and camcorder light makes experimenting like a pro easy.



Maximum Control Gives Way to Endless Lighting Combinations

Created with a flexible and versatile design, the Polaroid RGB LED camera and camcorder light can be used unmounted, mounted to your camera or tripod, or stacked with additional lights. With endless lighting adjustments, controlling the appropriate levels is effortless with the option to select your preferences manually or from your smart device via Bluetooth with the free downloadable app. With the Polaroid RGB LED camera and camcorder light, you can change the whole look of your shoot directly from your phone!





What's Included:

Polaroid RGB LED camera and camcorder light

Battery

Battery charger/adapter

Swivel head mounting adapter

Diffusing filter

Carrying case

Downloadable app

Technical Specifications:

LEDs: 144 3200K LEDs, 144 5600K LEDs, 32 RGB LEDs

Color temperature: 3200K-5600K

Average lifespan: 50,000 hours

Lumens: 2304 lm

CRI: 95+

Output power: 20W

Dimensions: 9.96” x 3.4” x 2.36” (25.3 x 8.7 x 6cm)

Weight: 13.6 oz. (387g) without battery

Photographers and videographers can purchase the Polaroid RGB LED camera and camcorder light from Amazon for 99.99 USD.



The Polaroid Brand

Polaroid is one of the world’s most trusted, respected and recognizable brands, with a rich 80-year history built primarily on Polaroid instant cameras and film. The company’s complete range of products was designed to deliver the fun, instant gratification and creative freedom for which the brand has long stood. Today, the Polaroid Classic Border Logo, rooted in the instant photo sharing that Polaroid pioneered, is the mark of genuine Polaroid branded products. For more information, visit Polaroid.com.



Polaroid, Polaroid & Pixel, Polaroid Color Spectrum and Polaroid Classic Border Logo are trademarks of PLR IP Holdings, LLC, used under license.



