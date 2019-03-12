Point Source Audio Launches Wider Pro, LLC for Broadcast Industry

Petaluma, Calif. — Yvonne Ho and James Lamb, longtime partners in Point Source Audio, have announced the formation of Wider Pro, LLC, a new company to support their distributed lines that serve the broadcast industry. Based in Petaluma, California, Wider Pro, LLC will be the company to represent North American distribution of Digigram, AuviTran and other brands to be announced.

Point Source Audio will continue to handle all facets—manufacturing, distribution, sales, marketing as well as service—of its microphone and headset products for all markets including the broadcast sector. The timing is right for the transition of its current distributed brands from Point Source Audio to Wider Pro according to Point Source President James Lamb: “I have worked with the teams at both Digigram and AuviTran for almost two decades, and with the pending announcements of new products from both companies, we will be equipped to move into the next phase of growth under the Wider Pro company.”

Yvonne Ho, vice president of sales and marketing at Point Source Audio, and a principal at Wider underscores this point by saying, “Taking care of our customers will always be our first priority, and so we have been and will continue to add highly customer-service minded sales and marketing members to both the Point Source and Wider companies.” The principals equally stress that this pivotal change is intended to accelerate new products to market while maintaining hyper focus on customer service and support for all the brands.

Digigram, based in France, develops digital encoding and streaming links. The company manufactures sound cards, audio processing software and IP audio codecs that are used by broadcast professionals worldwide. Their IQOYA series of IP audio delivery devices are single rack units that can be ordered in a wide variety of configurations. The company also makes the Audioway Bridge line of products for facilitating the transfer of audio streams.

AuviTran, also in France, manufactures several innovative products for broadcast including the Audio ToolBox, a flexible and modular system that greatly simplifies IP networking when dealing with multiple protocols. Their AVDT-BOB is a compact DANTE breakout box with embedded digital signal processing.

Point Source Audio and Wider Pro will be exhibiting at upcoming broadcast industry events including the NRB Convention in Anaheim, March 26-29, booth 722; and the NAB Convention in Las Vegas, April 6-11, booth C2357. To learn more about Point Source Audio and Wider Pro products, please visit www.point-sourceaudio.com and www.widerpro.com

About Point Source Audio Point Source Audio (@PSA_audio) manufactures and distributes worldwide their SERIES8, EMBRACE, and CONFIDENCE collection of miniature microphones—a unique line of headset, earworn and earmounted microphones known for their robust bendable boom and waterproof features. The company also holds two patents for the EMBRACE concealable microphone as well as the patent for the world’s first modular in-ear comms headset that is supporting the hearing health for audio, lighting and camera techs using headsets everywhere from sports to space. Founded in 2004, Point Source Audio is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif. For more information call (415) 226-1122 or visit www.point-sourceaudio.com. Follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PSA_audio.

About Wider Pro Wider Pro is a distribution company led by a highly experienced and connected team of professionals who are dedicated to delivering imaginative technology solutions to the broadcast industry. Manufacturers can rely on Wider for world-class marketing and sales support throughout the Americas. For more information call (707) 728-8180 or visit www.widerpro.com. Follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WiderPro.