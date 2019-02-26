Platinum Tools® Showcases New Shielded Cat6A/7 RJ45 Modular Connectors at 2019 NAB & ISC West Shows

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 - Platinum Tools (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce it will showcase the recently launched shielded Cat6A/7 RJ45 (8P8C) modular connector (p/n 106240) during the 2019 NAB Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth # C11447 and ISC West 2019, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 10-12 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, booth #6035. The new connector is now available.

“Our new shielded Cat6A/7 RJ45 modular connector is designed to terminate round solid or stranded, 28 – 26 AWG, Cat6A/7 network cable,” said John Phillips, Platinum Tools, Inc. product manager. “The connector contains 3-Prong contacts that hold the wire in place giving a reliable connection, and meets and exceeds 10Gig performance standards.”

Additional features and specifications include:

· Cable jacket outer diameter size range: 0.224in. – 0.335in. (5.7mm – 8.5mm)

· Insulation diameter (conductor) size range: 0.037in. – 0.041in. (0.94mm – 1.05mm)

· Designed for both shielded and unshielded cabling

· Compatible with CAT7, CAT6A, CAT6E, and CAT6

· Meets ANSI/EIA/TIA/TAA specifications

· Round solid and stranded, 28–26 AWG

· Shielded connector, external ground

· 3-prong, 50 micron gold plated contacts

· 3 piece with liner and spacer bar

· UL and RoHS/FCC compliant

· Color: clear/transparent

· MSRP: contact Platinum Tools for pricing

· Compatible crimp tool: Tele-Titan™Xg 2.0 Crimp Tool (P/N 12516C)

About Platinum Tools

latinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation, and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely, and high quality manner.

All of our products must absolutely satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. Our people are our company. They, too, must be focused on and work to satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…customer satisfaction; product knowledge and expertise; and willingness to learn and adapt.

