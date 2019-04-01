Platinum Tools® Showcases New EZ-RJ12/11 Die for EXO Crimp Frame During 2019 NAB Show; Now Available

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., April 1, 2019 - Platinum Tools (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce that the recently launched EZ-RJ12/11 Die for the EXO crimp frame (p/ns 100073C & 100060C) is now shipping and will be featured during the 2019 NAB Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth # C11447.

“Interchangeable and reversible when used with EXO Crimp Frame®, the red EZ-RJ12/11 Die is used to terminate EZ-RJ12/11 connectors,” explained John Phillips, Platinum Tools, Inc. product manager. “It includes a single cycle crimp and flush trim, and connectors lock into tool for correct positioning during crimp. This die can also crimp standard RJ12/11 modular plugs. The EZ-RJ12/11 Die now gives the EXO Crimping System ability to crimp telephone connectors, such as RJ12/11.”

(Image credit: Platinum Tools)

Compatible connectors include:

· EZ-RJ12/11 Connectors (P/N 100026B, 100/Box)

· RJ11 Modular Plugs (P/N 106113J, 100/Jar)

· RJ12 Modular Plugs (P/N 106128J, 100/Jar)

P/N 100073C:

· EZ-RJ12/11 Die for EXO Crimp Frame

· MSRP: $52.00

P/N 100060C

· EXO Crimp Frame Only

· MSRP: $47.50

For additional pricing and more information on Platinum Tools and its complete product line, please visit www.platinumtools.com

About Platinum Tools

Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation, and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely, and high quality manner.

All of our products must absolutely satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. Our people are our company. They, too, must be focused on and work to satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…customer satisfaction; product knowledge and expertise; and willingness to learn and adapt.

