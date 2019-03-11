Platinum Tools® Launches New ezEX®38 RJ45 Connector During 2019 NAB & ISC West Shows; Now Available

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., March 11, 2019 - Platinum Tools (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce the launch of the new ezEX®38 RJ45 connector during both the 2019 NAB Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth # C11447 and ISC West 2019, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 10-12 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, booth #6035.

“Now available, the ezEX38 RJ45 connector is designed for smaller insulation diameters typically found in Cat5e and smaller Cat6 cabling,” explained John Phillips, Platinum Tools, Inc. product manager. “The ezEX®38 features the same unique integrated patented Hi-Lo stagger load bar, allowing the conductors to pass through the front end of the connector making it easy to verify the wiring sequence before terminating. This connector is typically used with Cat5e and smaller Cat6 cabling. The compatible crimping tool is our EXO Crimp Frame® and EXO-EX Die™ (100061C).”

Additional features and specifications include:

· Simple one piece/pass through design, no bars or liners

· Insulation Diameter (Conductor) Size range: .033in. – .038in. (0.84 –0.97mm)

· Max Outer Diameter: .290in. (7.36mm)

· 50 micron gold plated contacts

· 5e/6/6A compliant

· Solid or Stranded 24-22 AWG

· TIA, TAA, RoHS, UL & FCC compliant

“Platinum Tools has been asked by installers to create an ezEX that will work on the smaller insulation diameters, and we answered the call,” Phillips concluded. “Now we can offer a full range of insulation diameters from 0.033 in. thru 0.048 in.”

About Platinum Tools

Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation, and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely, and high quality manner.

All of our products must absolutely satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. Our people are our company. They, too, must be focused on and work to satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…customer satisfaction; product knowledge and expertise; and willingness to learn and adapt.

