Pixit Media Continues to Expand US Presence with New Hire

Pixit Media, pioneer of software-defined storage and data-management solutions for the Media and Entertainment industry, continues to expand its US operations with the appointment of Peter Forde to the role of Senior Sales Engineer. Forde will be based in the company’s offices in Vista, California.

With 15 years’ experience working in VFX and CGI - designing, implementing and managing systems for storage, render farms and pipeline administration - Forde brings with him a wealth of knowledge in the delivery of demanding creative workflows. Most recently he held the role of Senior System Administrator at Bardel Entertainment in Vancouver, Canada, where he was responsible for the animation studio’s technical infrastructure. Forde is no stranger to Pixit Media, having previously spent three years as a Senior Solutions Architect as part of the company’s European team.

Commenting on his appointment, Forde said, “It’s an exciting time to return to Pixit Media to help the company further expand its reach in North America. The team continues to create the industry’s most innovative software-defined storage solutions that enable customers to simplify workflows, maximise ROI and create their best work.”

An impressive roll-call of award-winning clients rely on Pixit Media’s PixStor software-defined storage platform to provide guaranteed performance and scalability for their demanding media workflows including Warner Bros. De Lane Lea, Picture Shop, Framestore, Pixelogic, Bardel Entertainment, Goldcrest, Envy and Deluxe Group.

“We’re delighted to welcome Peter back to Pixit Media in this key role as we continue to grow our US presence,” said Ben Leaver, CEO and co-founder, Pixit Media. “He’s a great addition to our international team, who together combine exceptional technical expertise, a deep understanding of the market and a passion to bring our intelligent storage solutions to a global audience.”

Forde will be joining Pixit Media at NAB Show, 8-11 April, on Booth SL5724 where the company will showcase PixStor 5, the next generation of its pioneering software-defined scale-out storage platform for security-focused and cloud-enabled demanding Any-K workflows.

