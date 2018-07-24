PHABRIX to present SMPTE ST 2110, ST 2022-6, HDR and 4K/UHD test and measurement solutions at IBC 2018

PHABRIX, a worldwide leader in test and measurement solutions will present several European debuts on Stand 10.B12 at IBC 2018, demonstrating how it is helping customers in the transition to IP, UHD and HDR.

Phillip Adams, Managing Director, PHABRIX commented: “These major changes in broadcast technology have far-reaching implications across facilities, so it is imperative that customers are prepared. We see customers at varying stages of transition, from research and consideration to full-blown replacement of equipment. Regardless of where they are in the process, our future-proof test and measurement solutions will support them before, during and after transition to IP, UHD and HDR.”

Qx Series from PHABRIX

IP Ready Solutions

PHABRIX will show the latest hybrid IP/SDI test and measurement tools for SMPTE ST 2022-6 workflows and, for the first time in Europe, for ST 2110 workflows – on both the top of the range Qx Series and the handheld Sx TAG. Qx IP now offers SMPTE 2110 support with PTP, with -10, -20, -30 and -40 showing on the stand.

The company will also highlight remote monitoring for both the Sx TAG and Qx Series, enabling engineers to respond and troubleshoot issues wherever they are. On the Qx, up to 16 simultaneous scalable instrument windows can be viewed simultaneously. The Sx TAG has a brand new Audio/Video Delay option which combines a programmable AV test signal generator with an automatic AV delay analyzer providing the ability to track audio to video timing within a signal chain.

PHABRIX Sx TAG

UHD/HDR Ready Solutions

PHABRIX will present the latest HDR toolsets on the Qx Series, including support for Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) and S-Log3, which is ideal for visualization and enhancement of UHD/4K and HD content. New features making their European debut include TIFF import and all-new test patterns, as well as a SDI STRESS toolset, an advanced toolset for 12G-SDI interface stress testing. The Qx also offers 12G-SDI physical layer analysis with RTE™ (Real-Time Eye) technology for SMPTE compliance verification.

HD Ready Solutions

The full range of HD-ready Sx handheld instruments will be demonstrated – SxA, SxD, SxE and Sx TAG. The ultra-compact Sx portable test and measurement range offers advanced capabilities including hybrid IP/3G/HD/SD performance and physical layer testing, along with proven rugged design and exceptional ease of use.

In addition the Rx Rasterizer series will be on display, delivering advanced 2K/3G/HD/SD signal generation, analysis and monitoring for faster compliance testing and fault diagnosis of video and audio.

