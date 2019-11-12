Archion's EditStor Omni Helps Patagonia Accelerate Creative Editorial Process and Archival Access for Thousands of Product Videos and Documentary Films

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2019 -- Archion Technologies, a leader in intelligent, ultra-high performance network video storage solutions for content creation, has announced that Patagonia, Inc., a company that makes clothes for climbing—as well as for skiing, snowboarding, surfing, fly fishing, mountain biking and trail running, has invested in an Archion 384TB EditStor Omni storage system. Patagonia has been using the Archion storage solution for everything from feature films, corporate communications, and branding videos, to a great deal of social media content, to product videos for the web, trade shows, and for in-store presentations.

Patagonia, which promotes environmental causes around the world, has been producing a large number of original, feature length documentary films covering a wide range of environmental issues.

An example of one of Patagonia’s most recent, original documentaries, entitled “Artifishal” (PHOTO ABOVE), about the fight to save wild salmon, can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdNJ0JAwT7I

Nate Ptacek, Video Producer & Digital Archivist for Patagonia, explains how the decision was made to integrate the Archion digital storage solution: “Our video demands have been bursting at the seams these last few years, with our rapidly growing number of corporate communication pieces, product videos, social media content, and feature length documentaries. Plus, we have finished assets going back 20 years. We’ve got tons of projects, with tons of data, and we were long in need of centralizing our workflows, and getting more editors in house for post. jects. Second, we wanted to do cloud backups of everything. And, third, we wanted a media asset management system as a layer above everything so that we would have increased availability with raw footage and final projects. We had been using our regular IT (storage) servers, and it just wasn’t cutting it. We were always running out of space, it wasn’t fast enough, and it wasn’t optimized for video use.”

Explaining that he reached out to Javier Lopez-Roman, a veteran media and entertainment industry Solution Architect and Systems Engineer, for advice, Ptacek says, “Javier recommended to us the Archion EditStor Omni, a digital storage solution that encompassed all the points we required: it was faster, and could accommodate a media asset management system and connectivity for cloud backups. He then communicated with Cutting Edge, telling them about our needs. They were great for us as integrators of the complete Archion solution, worked closely with our IT team for the preparation and install, set it up, and got it running quickly and smoothly.”

Ptacek adds that since Cutting Edge, a leading Media System integrator and division of ALT Systems, completed the deployment, he and his colleagues have been using the Omni primarily for the company’s ongoing editorial projects, as well as to house all of their archival media and finished films. The Patagonia production and post-production team, large and growing, is comprised of one full time archivist, several editors, two full time producers, a few directors, and a variety of freelance people working across every other area of live action production.

Patagonia’s workstations are attached to the EditStor Omni via 10 gig Ethernet, and have access to Adobe Creative Cloud applications for use of Premier Pro for a majority of their creative editorial process and some limited use of After Effects. Ptacek and his team also use Blackmagic’s Davinci Resolve for both color grading and, increasingly, for editing, while there’s occasional use of Final Cut Pro X. Typically, they edit natively in resolutions up to 4K and 5K, while sometimes using an offline/proxy workflow depending on total project size and acquisition codec. The high performance of Omni enables Patagonia’s editors to edit in raw formats without having to spend time transcoding.

Ptacek notes that much of the Archion 384TB storage is becoming filled up quickly with new footage and edited material. He notes that the company has plans to expand their workstations and storage in the near future.

“We’ve had no issues whatsoever with the Omni’s performance – it’s been fantastic. In fact - surprising! I’m not used to things working so well. I’d recommend the Archion to others. It’s there, it’s fast, my colleagues and I here at Patagonia have had no problems with it at all, plus their client and tech services have been great. Smooth sailing with Archion!” Ptacek concludes.

Adds Reuben Lima, Archion’s CEO, “We are delighted that such a prestigious company as Patagonia, one that is dedicated to fighting climate change and promoting important environmental causes, has embraced our technology. Their documentary films are extraordinary, and I am excited that Archion playing a small a role in helping to get those important messages out into the world.”

EditStor Omni, delivering speeds of up 14,000 MB/second, provides production, post-production, creative agencies and other creative facilities a single media storage system for all their high-performance collaboration needs. From 8K video to 4K playback of raw media files, the Omni video storage solution has the performance, scalability and functionality to handle the most demanding media workflows.

EditStor Omni, part of the EditStor family, is an intelligent 24 drive storage system with single server capacities of up 336TB per chassis, hot pluggable expansion nodes, and total expansion into multiple Petabytes. It is a complete turnkey collaborative storage solution that requires no third-party software or drivers to ensure compatibility with the prominent editing, finishing and visual effects applications, including those from Adobe®, Apple®, Avid®, Autodesk®, Blackmagic Resolve® and more.

ABOUT PATAGONIA:

Founded by Yvon Chouinard in 1973, Patagonia is an outdoor apparel company based in Ventura, California. A certified B Corporation, the company is recognized internationally for its commitment to product quality and environmental activism—and its contributions of more than $100 million in grants and in-kind donations to date. See: https://www.patagonia.com/home/

ABOUT ARCHION:

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Archion Technologies is a global leader in intelligent, high performance shared storage solutions specifically designed for the editorial, finishing, visual effects, and other media workflows.

Archion’s storage solutions are used by thousands of content creation professionals located at Broadcasting Companies, Corporations, Creative Agencies, Houses of Worship, Production / Post-Production Studios, Sports and Entertainment Venues, Universities, and more.

Founded by a team of post-production, technology, and entertainment industry professionals in 1998, Archion has defined a new standard of performance, protection and affordability for shared storage solutions. Since its founding, the company’s storage technologies have been critical to the success of thousands of TV, film, commercial, documentary, and other content creation projects.

Archion Technology’s patented, ultra-high performance and scalable shared storage technology, combined with industry leading expertise and customer service, removes expansion barriers and provides investment protection for creative professionals working across industries.

Archion’s digital storage systems are most often used by professionals integrating Avid, Apple, Adobe Creative Cloud applications, Autodesk, Blackmagic Resolve, NewTek and other creative workflow tools. For more information, please visit: http://www.Archion.com

