OWNZONES Continues Expansion of European Operations

OWNZONES Media Network, the EntTech company, today announced the continued expansion of its European operations. With the move to a new and larger headquarters in Bucharest, OWNZONES is doubling its footprint in the technology world by growing its team of developers, cloud system-based architecture specialists, administration and tech support.

Additionally, OWNZONES has appointed Andreea Dumitru as Director of Project Management; Andrei Ionescu as Technical Project Manager; and Iulian Fenici as Technical Lead.* The new staffers joined a stellar team which already includes George Ionita, European CTO, and Constantin Lucescu, European CEO.

OWNZONES’ new European hub is located at Bulevardul General Vasile Milea 4, București 061344, Romania.

The demand for OWNZONES’ technology continues to grow worldwide as studios and content owners search for the most cost-efficient and effective ways to distribute content in today’s digital universe. Earlier this year, the company unveiled OWNZONES Connect™ -- the industry’s only cloud-based media logistics program that is API-driven, which allows content delivery to any platform in the world. To achieve its goals faster, OWNZONES also achieved Advanced Technology Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network.

“The expansion of our business in Bucharest is another milestone for OWNZONES since we will continue to lead the technology disruption in the entertainment business,” said Dan Goman, CEO of OWNZONES. “It is a natural progression for us to expand in Bucharest, home to some of the most talented and skilled minds in the technology world. The success of our customers and partners is OWNZONES’ highest priority, and this staff expansion will enable us to further our commitment.”

With years of research invested in the platform, OWNZONES Connect™ is designed to conform and distribute digital content in the most efficient and streamlined way possible to all devices. It also acts as a post house in the cloud with state-of-the-art features in editing, conversion and encoding, motion graphics, sound mixing and editing. More specifically, OWNZONES Connect™ features an array of capabilities that work in conjunction with each other to create the ultimate post house in the cloud for IMF. This includes the Cloud IMF transcoder, the Native Cloud CPL Builder, Cloud-based CPL Source Previewer, Cloud-based IMF Playback, Supplemental Packager and Elastic Parallel Transcoding.

OWNZONES is a pioneering technological force that’s transforming the over-the-top (OTT) industry with groundbreaking innovations, from digital supply chain solutions to unique, customizable video apps. Their solutions help media companies and services deliver high-quality video content to their consumers globally, at scale and at a fraction of the standard cost. OWNZONES’ philosophy is to always go beyond the current market needs and prepare for tomorrow’s transformational technologies. With this mindset, their proprietary technology enables clients to transform, deliver and monetize their video content libraries like never before. For more information please visit www.ownzones.com.

*Pictured: Andreea Dumitru, Director of Project Management.