Osprey Video Partner Demonstrations at the 2018 NAB Show to Highlight Benefits for IP and OTT Streaming

DALLAS — April 6, 2018 — Osprey Video today announced a slate of demonstrations at the 2018 NAB Show that will show visitors how its video-capture and encoding products work together with products from its technology partners to improve online video streaming. Most of the demonstrations will take place in Osprey booth SU8107, but all partner booths will have Osprey gear in place.

Zixi — On display in the Osprey booth will be an integration between the Zixi Platform video workflow orchestrator and Osprey’s Talon G2 encoder and decoder, a joint solution that allows even the smallest content creators to launch broadcast-quality content and channels over IP with little infrastructure and no overhead costs. The demonstration will show how the Zixi Feeder and Zixi Receiver software tools embedded into the Talon’s user interface work with Zixi Broadcaster, the Zixi Platform’s central hub for management, processing, and distribution of content in various formats. The joint solution makes Osprey part of the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN), which means ZEN customers can now easily connect Talon units to add flexible, scalable encoding and decoding benefits to their workflows. Furthermore, the ZEN Master orchestration platform enables media organizations to extend their reach, increase their production speed, and dramatically reduce operational costs. Live demonstrations will take place in the Osprey booth, while the Talon G2 encoder and decoder will be on display in Zixi booth SU9110. The two companies will do a joint 30-minute presentation on Wednesday, April 11 at 11 a.m. in Osprey’s booth, SU8107.

StreamSpot — In its booth, Osprey will give a 30-minute presentation highlighting its API-level integration between the Talon G1 hardware encoder and StreamSpot, a live and on-demand multiplatform video-streaming service that leads the category of faith-streaming providers. The patented StreamSpot Sync® automation workflow serves millions of online viewers around the world. Integrating the Talon encoder with the StreamSpot platform effectively creates a plug-and-play streaming process for StreamSpot customers, who simply turn it on and begin streaming, with no setup required. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, April 10, at noon.

IBM Cloud Video — At a presentation on Tuesday, April 10, at 3 p.m., Osprey will showcase another API-level integration at its booth, this time between the Talon and the IBM Cloud Video platform. IBM Cloud Video is one of Osprey's earliest streaming partners. The integration allows users with an IBM Cloud Video account to authorize their Talon encoder directly from the product’s web interface. Once authorized, IBM Cloud Video users can select from any of their current channels and start, stop, and preview their stream, all from the Talon interface. The presentation will address the ease of integration as well as features of the IBM Cloud Video platform. IBM Cloud Video will be on display in the IBM booth, SL5305.

Artel ARQ for OTT Streaming — The need for reliable delivery of high-quality media over unmanaged IP networks is on the rise in broadcast, campus networks, and other commercial OTT applications. In Artel booth SU6102, Artel will use the ARQ IP Streaming System with Osprey’s Talon G2 encoders and decoders to demonstrate video delivery over an active IP network.

“One of the most important factors for us during product development is ensuring seamless integration and compatibility with the industry’s most popular video-production and streaming solutions,” said Scott Whitcomb, business development manager at Osprey Video. “With these demonstrations and presentations, this year’s NAB visitors will see some of the fruits of that ongoing effort.”

