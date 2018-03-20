Osprey Video Announces Raptor 12G and HDMI 2.0 PCIe Capture Cards

DALLAS — March 20, 2018 — Osprey Video today announced the launch of the Raptor I/O family, the newest generation of Osprey's PCIe cards. The Raptor family includes a wide array of solutions, from 3G-SDI to 12G-SDI cards with up to eight inputs to HDMI 1.4 and 2.0 cards in single- and multi-input configurations. With Raptor, users can ingest video from SD to 4K UHD/DCI, depending upon the card series selected.

"We developed Raptor cards to meet the needs of our development partners and OEMs. Different card series will fit various hardware platforms, from M.2 to low-profile PCIe, in four- and eight-lane configurations, depending upon features," said Scott Whitcomb, business development manager at Osprey Video.

Each SDI input will support 16 embedded SDI audio channels, while the HDMI series will support eight channels per input. As with earlier Osprey offerings, some models of the Raptor SDI card will offer programmable loop-outs and true I/O capability. In a new feature for Osprey, many of the multi-input SDI cards will offer bidirectional I/O ports, allowing each port to be used as either input or output. Also added are analog black burst and HD tri-level reference connections.

Raptor has a unified driver that supports DirectShow, Windows Media Foundation, Medialooks, and NewTek NDI (Windows®), as well as Linux V4L2 and Advanced Linux Sound Architecture.

All Raptor cards are fanless. They are also available in a ruggedized version that features passive cooling, a high-humidity coating for outdoor applications, and an extended warranty.

# # #

About Osprey Video

