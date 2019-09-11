OpenVault Taps TVC Communications to Expand CALA Presence

Hoboken, NJ; September 11, 2019 – OpenVault, a global provider of industry analytics and technology solutions for broadband operators, today announced that it has partnered with TVC Communications (TVC), a division of WESCO Distribution, Inc., to drive increased availability of OpenVault product offerings within the fast-growing Latin American and Caribbean markets.

OpenVault will leverage TVC’s vast sales and support network, customer relationships and industry expertise to increase regional awareness and adoption of its tools that increase the ability of telecom service providers to manage and monetize broadband networks.

The agreement follows the announcement earlier this year of OpenVault’s first CALA customer, Grupo TVCable, the largest cable system operator in Ecuador.

“The near-term ability of Grupo TVCable to improve user experiences and satisfaction has significantly increased interest in OpenVault solutions,” said George Kassas, founder and CEO of Bireme Systems and an advisor to OpenVault with managerial oversight in the Latin American and the Middle East/North African markets. “TVC’s tradition of excellence in the region will help us augment OpenVault’s market reach and identify new opportunities in a vibrantly growing region.”

“As broadband usage grows, operators require greater visibility into traffic and consumption patterns,” said Ken Olsen, senior vice president and general manager, Caribbean and Latin America for TVC. “Success with Grupo TVCable has demonstrated conclusively how OpenVault’s tools can help customers reduce costs, generate revenue and increase subscriber satisfaction.”

TVC is a leading value added distribution and supply chain solutions provider specializing in broadband and telecommunication solutions. Serving a diverse customer portfolio while providing the broadest product offering in the industry, TVC is committed to finding new ways to help our customers optimize their network deliverables for subscribers while minimizing operational expense.

As one of the industry’s top broadband analytics and solution providers, OpenVault offers services and products that are designed to help operators manage their networks more effectively and optimize the revenue opportunities that data growth presents.