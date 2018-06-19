Nine Media Corporation Philippines Expands Live Newsgathering Operation with LiveU’s LU600 HEVC Technology

Hackensack, NJ, June 19th 2018– Nine Media Corporation, a Filipino-based media company which is the franchise holder of CNN Philippines, has upgraded its live newsgathering fleet with LiveU’s flagship LU600 HEVC technology. Nine Media Corporation has been using LiveU’s live streaming solutions since 2011 for breaking news coverage, including presidential addresses. The LU600 HEVC solution was chosen for its superior video quality and reliability, as well as its bandwidth efficiency. The deal is being overseen by LiveU’s local partner, Media Convergence, Inc. (MCI).

Pal Marquez, Senior Vice President for Operations, Nine Media Corporation, “With the country’s challenging terrain and unpredictable weather conditions, we require robust and flexible newsgathering equipment. LiveU has been a key component in our newsroom equipment for several years, and we welcome these product enhancements. We have been particularly impressed by the LU600 HEVC’s video performance in recent typhoons, and in disaster areas.” Pal continued, “The support we receive from LiveU remotely and the partner locally has also played an important role in our decision to expand our operation.”

Yaal Eshel, LiveU’s VP Sales, said,” Nine Media Corporation is highly professional and innovative, bringing news from any location at any time. We are very happy to see that the LU600 HEVC can help them deliver high quality live video in very challenging network and weather conditions.”

Over the years, Nine Media Corporation has deployed LiveU’s full product portfolio, including the new LU600 HEVC solution and LiveU Xtender active remote transmission device, specifically in remote areas.

