NewTek Showcases NDI® Solutions Representing the World’s Largest Ecosystem of AV Over IP Products at ISE 2019

At the Integrated Systems Europe 2019 tradeshow next week, NewTek will display more than a dozen selections from the world’s largest ecosystem of AV over IP products. The common factor among the products on display is NDI®, NewTek’s royalty-free video over IP standard allowing these and thousands of other NDI-enabled products to autodetect each other over a standard 1GB Ethernet network. More than a thousand NDI-enabled solutions are in the hands of millions of customers today, making NDI the world’s largest IP video ecosystem.

“The AV world is moving now to IP video which means computers, software and networks. The good news for system integrators and customers is that NDI is software centric, developed from the minds of software engineers, it's free, and it's already in the hands of millions of people,” said Michael Kornet, executive vice president and general manager of NDI for NewTek.

Among the products on display at the NewTek booth will also be shown at each manufacturer’s stand where listed below including:

Atomos, AtomX Encoder/Decoder, 8-G352

BirdDog, Encoder/Decoder and PTZ Camera, 10-N60

Dataton, WATCHPAX, 12-E90

Exterity, AvediaStream Transcoder, 10-K163

Deltacast, DELTA-neo N2H, 8-M365

LiveExpert, LiveCG Broadcast, 8-S288

Lumens, PTZ Camera, 2-B95

Magewell, ProConvert Converter, 8-G430

PTZOptics, PTZ Camera

Panasonic, PTZ Camera, 1-H20

Switchblade Systems, Splyce X Encoder/Switcher

Teracue, ICUE GRID Video Wall Controller, 12-F80

In addition, NewTek will be demonstrating NDI-based lecture capture and display signage at ISE, February 5-8 at stand 10-K160.

For more information about NDI, go to https://www.ndicentral.com/.