NewTek Showcases NDI® Solutions Representing the World’s Largest Ecosystem of AV Over IP Products at ISE 2019
At the Integrated Systems Europe 2019 tradeshow next week, NewTek will display more than a dozen selections from the world’s largest ecosystem of AV over IP products. The common factor among the products on display is NDI®, NewTek’s royalty-free video over IP standard allowing these and thousands of other NDI-enabled products to autodetect each other over a standard 1GB Ethernet network. More than a thousand NDI-enabled solutions are in the hands of millions of customers today, making NDI the world’s largest IP video ecosystem.
“The AV world is moving now to IP video which means computers, software and networks. The good news for system integrators and customers is that NDI is software centric, developed from the minds of software engineers, it's free, and it's already in the hands of millions of people,” said Michael Kornet, executive vice president and general manager of NDI for NewTek.
Among the products on display at the NewTek booth will also be shown at each manufacturer’s stand where listed below including:
- Atomos, AtomX Encoder/Decoder, 8-G352
- BirdDog, Encoder/Decoder and PTZ Camera, 10-N60
- Dataton, WATCHPAX, 12-E90
- Exterity, AvediaStream Transcoder, 10-K163
- Deltacast, DELTA-neo N2H, 8-M365
- LiveExpert, LiveCG Broadcast, 8-S288
- Lumens, PTZ Camera, 2-B95
- Magewell, ProConvert Converter, 8-G430
- PTZOptics, PTZ Camera
- Panasonic, PTZ Camera, 1-H20
- Switchblade Systems, Splyce X Encoder/Switcher
- Teracue, ICUE GRID Video Wall Controller, 12-F80
In addition, NewTek will be demonstrating NDI-based lecture capture and display signage at ISE, February 5-8 at stand 10-K160.
For more information about NDI, go to https://www.ndicentral.com/.
