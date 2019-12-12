New Mexico State University Replaces Satellite With LTN Managed Network Solutions

SAVAGE, Md. — Dec. 10, 2019 — LTN® Global, the global leader in broadcast-quality IP video transport solutions, today announced a three-year agreement with New Mexico State University (NMSU) to be the school's primary IP transmission provider. NMSU has replaced its satellite transmission with multipoint distribution through LTN Managed Network Solutions.

"We've been very pleased with our move to LTN. Our audience demands a high standard in terms of quality and reliability, and we can say plain and simple – it just works," said Adrian Velarde, KRWG Public Media's general manager at New Mexico State University. "The process to move to LTN was very smooth, and LTN's support was incredibly helpful during the transition. They were always there when we needed them."

Covering football, men's and women's basketball, softball, and baseball, NMSU's AggieVision and Special Productions Unit produces more than 40 athletics telecasts a year. After partnering with LTN and phasing out its satellite uplink facility, NMSU is utilizing LTN´s managed network for reliable and cost-effective transport of video content to five different channels: ESPN, Fox Sports Arizona, Altitude Sports, Comcast, and KVIA.

Using the capacity of the internet, LTN's managed IP network transmits NMSU's live signals to all of its broadcast partners with less than 200 milliseconds of latency and guaranteed quality for an exceptional viewing experience. LTN provides backhaul services for NMSU throughout the year as it covers its athletic events and the university can transmit to multiple points more easily and at a lower cost than with satellite.

"Showing fans a crystal-clear picture on every channel with no delays or signal loss is the goal for any sports content provider," said Chris Myers, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at LTN Global. "Using our proven IP network, NMSU can distribute live events to all of its channels with no breaks in the action, so Aggies who aren't in the stands can enjoy the game without distraction. Even better, the NMSU crew can do it more easily and more affordably."

