LYNX Technik AG Appoints Stefan Gnann as New CEO

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces for broadcast as well as professional AV signal processing applications, announces changes to its executive management team with the appointment of Stefan Gnann as the company’s new CEO, effective immediately.

Winfried Deckelmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board and former LYNX Technik CEO said: “I want to personally welcome Stefan to the LYNX Technik team as our new CEO. He brings with him invaluable business acumen, leadership, technology knowledge, and experience having worked in the Broadcast industry for so many years. Stefan has a clear passion for technology and innovation and is an excellent fit to lead our team and achieve the vision of LYNX Technik. We have maintained a strong relationship with Stefan over the years, and his input as a customer and partner has been influential in a number of our key product developments.”

Most recently, Stefan has been immersed in the evolving world of 4K UHD and IP technologies. His work with broadcasters and standards groups has involved coordinated efforts to generate new enhanced methods and approaches for Broadcasters to make a smooth transition to IP sports & event production, as well as IP studio applications.

Throughout his extensive career in the Media & Entertainment Technology industry, Stefan Gnann has served in many leadership roles, helping drive financial growth, develop new production processes and facilitate the development and launch of new products and projects. Stefan led VTS Videotechnik Selhuber GmbH as Managing Director, where he was instrumental in building the company into a leading systems integrator and technology provider. Stefan also directed the merger between VTS with sono Studiotechnik GmbH to form sonoVTS GmbH.

“This is an exciting time for me to join LYNX Technik at such a pivotal time in the industry as new technologies and markets are evolving,” comments Stefan Gnann, CEO of LYNX Technik. “One of my key roles here at LYNX, backed by our exceptional global team, will be to drive product development and market share leadership to meet both the short- and long-term demands of our production, post-production, contribution, and content distribution customers.”

Stefan can be reached at: Stefan.Gnann@lynx-technik.com and +49 6150 1817130.

www.lynx-technik.com