New Biamp desono Speaker Extends Quality Audio and Design to More Spaces

ORLANDO, Fla. — June 12, 2019 — Continuing its mission to bring extraordinary audio experiences to the entire enterprise through best-in-class audio and ease of installation, Biamp is launching, at InfoComm 2019 (booth 3742), the next phase of its desono™ speaker family with a new constant-voltage, in-ceiling sound reinforcement speaker. The IC6 medium-format, in-ceiling loudspeaker is designed to deliver full-range music in larger common areas, including airports, warehouses, casinos, and factories. With the addition of the IC6, the Tesira® platform now offers an end-to-end solution for both conferencing and sight and sound reinforcement (SSR) applications.

"At ISE 2019, we're introducing our desono conference speakers and successfully extended our audio reach from microphone to loudspeaker," said Biamp's Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Joe Andrulis. "Now we're focusing our commitment to end-to-end quality audio across the entire organization by adding a 70-volt/100-volt in-ceiling option. Where designers and integrators have a sea of speakers that are grouped into a single zone, the preferred choice is a constant-voltage speaker. With desono, they can specify Biamp for sound reinforcement and conferencing applications in the same installation."

For SSR applications, the new desono IC6 6-inch in-ceiling loudspeaker delivers high intelligibility with wide uniform coverage and helpful design features, such as blind mount and an easy-to-install, removable magnetic grill. It features a six-position; constant-voltage 70V/100V tap (1.8, 3.8, 7.5, 15, 30, and 60) with an 8-Ohm bypass, allowing designers the flexibility to specify the exact number of speakers needed.

The full line of desono speakers delivers superior audio across all spaces — from conferencing to SSR to common spaces. The P6 and P6-SM pendant speakers, introduced earlier this year, are available in a traditional raindrop or a bolder low-profile form factor, making them ideal for applications that require background and foreground music or paging. The original C-IC6 low-impedance, in-ceiling speakers are designed specifically for conferencing spaces that demand superior speech reproduction.

The desono IC6 speakers will be available in Q3 2019. More information on Biamp's full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Recipient of the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Global Installed Audio Conferencing Enabling Technology Leadership Award, Biamp® is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system, and Cambridge Sound Management™ QtPRO® and DynasoundPRO® sound masking solutions. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, open floor environments, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, military and government, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional offices around the globe. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/Biamp/190612Biamp-InfoComm.zip

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/Biamp/190612Biamp-Devio.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/Biamp/Biamp-Devio_Parle_BlackTabletopMic.jpg

Photo Caption: Biamp has expanded its Parlé X-series support to Devio with The TCM-X, a low-profile, ceiling mounted microphone; and the TTM-X tabletop mic, available in black and white.

