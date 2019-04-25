New App for Riedel's 1200 Series SmartPanel Provides API for Third-Party Control, Monitoring, and Automation Systems

WUPPERTAL, Germany — April 25, 2019 — At the 2019 NAB Show, Riedel Communications previewed a new API, based on open NMOS standards, for its 1200 Series SmartPanel. This innovation will enable industry partners to utilize the SmartPanel as a user interface for their control, monitoring, and automation solutions, and is another example of how the app-based SmartPanel can be leveraged to take on additional duties within broadcast workflows.

For this initiative, Riedel has teamed up with several prominent industry control and automation vendors, some of whom have already implemented an early version of the API. Partners include ATOS BNCS, Axon Cerebrum, Broadcast Solutions hi, Lawo VSM, Pebble Beach Systems, and Skyline DataMiner.

The users of the Riedel 1200 Series SmartPanel Control Panel App can now trigger actions in control/automation systems and then provide visual feedback on status and configuration changes using the colors, labels, and symbols that are inherent in the panel. With simultaneous use of the Intercom App and Control Panel App, the 1200 Series SmartPanel delivers a unique combination of capabilities to expand and enhance user workflows.

"The Control Panel App offers several advantages to a proprietary control solution. Most importantly, its NMOS underpinnings allow a third-party system to automatically discover all of the panel's control elements, like its lever keys or touch screens, and assign any desired functionality," said Marco Muckenhaupt, Senior Product Manager, Riedel Communications. "We are really happy to have the support of some of the key vendors in the industry, and it's great to see manufacturers working hand in hand to deliver real benefits to users across platforms."

