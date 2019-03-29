Neutrik USA Announces mediaCON Product Family

Charlotte, NC – April 2019 – NAB Booth# C5721… Neutrik USA, the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, is pleased to announce the mediaCON product family. Eminently suitable for interconnecting devices like hard drives, cameras, video monitors, media capture equipment, audio interfaces, computer hardware, and more, the new mediaCON products include robust, lockable USB Type-C cable assemblies and chassis connectors for PCB-mounted USB IF receptacles, with all components designed for data rates up to 10 GB/s (USB 3.1 Gen 2), 100 W power, and 10,000 mating cycles.

Neutrik’s mediaCON product line consists of four parts—two chassis connectors and two different lengths of cable assemblies. For ease of handling, the mediaCON chassis connectors with their push-pull locking mechanism can be mounted from the front or the rear. NMC-C is the standard mediaCON receptacle, without an electrical component. NMC-C-HR adds an integrated USB IF approved receptacle.

Neutrik's high quality mediaCON cable assemblies are available in two different lengths: 0.5 m (NMK-20U-0.5) and 1.0 m (NMK-20U-1.0). The majority of the molded casing of the cable connector disappears as it is plugged into the mediaCON receptacle and locks in place. This ensures a reliable connection while protecting against dirt and mechanical stress.

In addition to their innovative and robust design, all mediaCON receptacles and cable assemblies are fully compatible with standard USB Type-C products from all manufacturers. mediaCON receptacles accept any cable equipped with a USB Type-C connector, and mediaCON cable assemblies fit into all USB Type-C receptacles. For a locking solution, mediaCON must be used for both the receptacle and the cable assembly.

Fred Morgenstern, Neutrik USA's Product Director, commented on the company’s new mediaCON product line. “With mediaCON’s robust locking feature, professionals can have confidence that their connections will stay in place without the risks of accidental disconnection that accompany standard USB Type-C products. Additionally, all mediaCON products are guaranteed to meet the USB 3.1 Gen 2 specifications. This is non-trivial: many products on the market fail to meet this standard even when they are advertised as doing so.”

Neutrik’s new mediaCON product family is currently available for sampling to qualified OEMs. For pricing information, please contact Neutrik USA at 704-972-3050 or via email at info@neutrikusa.com.

About Neutrik USA

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions.

