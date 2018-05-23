Neutrik Announces NA2-IO-DLINE Dante™ I/O Interface

Neutrik NA2-IO-DLINE Dante I/O Interface

Charlotte, NC – InfoComm Booth C1642… Neutrik USA, the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, announces the NA2-IO-DLINE Dante I/O Interface. A 2-in / 2-out device, the Neutrik NA2-IO-DLINE simultaneously converts analog signals to Dante and Dante signals to analog. Genuine Neutrik input and output XLRs, along with a locking etherCON connector, provide professional-level connectivity. Four LED indicators provide network status as well as DANTE SYS and SYNC status.

Uniquely rugged and portable, the NA2-IO-DLINE is an ideal interface solution for everything from installed AV applications to the most challenging stage conditions. For utmost versatility, the unit’s rubber protection can be removed. Optional mounting brackets and rackmount panels are available for attaching the NA2-IO-DLINE to floors, walls, tables, or racks.

With the ability to transmit signals up to 100 meters (328 feet) via CAT5e cable, the new NA2-IO-DLINE functions with nearly any network switch that provides Power over Ethernet or else a PoE injector. Creating and saving routing configurations is quick and easy using Audinate’s free Dante Controller software. The NA2-IO-DLINE is AES67 compliant.

Peter Milbery, President of Neutrik USA commented on the company’s new NA2-IO-DLINE Dante interface, “The NA2-IO-DLINE’s single or bi-directional operation makes it easy to manage a substantial sized setup while enabling older legacy devices to fit right in—thus extending their useful life cycle. The interface has been designed to fit seamlessly into a wide range of environments and its rugged design inspires confidence that, as always, Neutrik is at the forefront of connectivity solutions. I have every confidence that live event production professionals and AV integrators will find much to like.”

Neutrik’s NA2-IO-DLINE Dante I/O Interface is expected to become available Q3, 2018.

About Neutrik USA

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions. Neutrik manufactures a wide array of XLR connectors and receptacles, jacks and plugs, fiber optic connector systems, wireless systems and accessories for a broad range of customers ranging from rock bands to lighting design and industrial equipment to broadcast studios. For more information, please visit Neutrik USA online at http://www.neutrik.us/, http://www.experience-neutrik.com/, and become a part of its social network family at www.facebook.com/Neutrik and https://twitter.com/NeutrikOfficial.

