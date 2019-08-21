National TeleConsultants' Peter Adamiak Honored as SMPTE Fellow

GLENDALE, Calif. — Aug. 20, 2019 — National TeleConsultants (NTC), one of the most respected media technology consulting, design, and systems integration companies in the world, is proud to announce that its co-founder and managing partner, Peter Adamiak, has been named by the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®) as a 2019 SMPTE Fellow. Adamiak will be recognized at the SMPTE Annual Awards Gala on Thursday, Oct. 24 in Los Angeles, California.

The SMPTE Fellow is a distinguished honor extended only to industry leaders with a strong commitment to the advancement of motion imaging and allied technologies whose work, throughout the course of their career, has resulted in significant contributions to improve the industry.

"We extend heartfelt congratulations to our colleague and friend on receiving this esteemed recognition," says NTC Managing Partner Eliot Graham. "Peter, through his dedication and expertise, has always embraced and delivered the latest innovations, which have enhanced the art of television production and distribution."

During his near-50-year career in broadcast engineering, Adamiak has been instrumental in implementing cutting-edge technologies for many of the biggest players in the game.

After receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), Peter went to work for the school as a video systems engineer helping to pioneer the advanced use of television for educational purposes.

"His next career stop took him to ABC, where he held several positions including manager of engineering for ABC's O&O TV stations. After eight years, Peter departed from ABC to help found the company that would become his legacy in the broadcasting industry, NTC. NTC is widely regarded as an industry leader in new media technology solutions. The company has been at the forefront of every major transition in the industry, including custom software integrations, format transitions, cloud computing, and new distribution platforms.

Leading the Services Delivery Group at NTC, Adamiak has spearheaded major projects, including the ground-up development of ESPN's broadcasting headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut and Telepictures' TMZ facility, the first fully tapeless facility capable of going direct to air from a server. Other major projects he has overseen for NTC include groundbreaking facilities for ABC, AT&T, DIRECTV, Disney, Fox, Voice of America, Warner Bros, and Viacom.

"Peter's ability to design and implement successful, innovative facilities is a testament to his singular ability to shape technologies to the needs of varied business models," says NTC Managing Partner Chuck Phelan. "His methodology has been instrumental in growing our business."

For over 35 years, NTC has been at the forefront of solving the most vexing technological problems in the media space, and, with Adamiak's leadership, the company continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in broadcasting. More information about NTC is available at www.ntc.com.

# # #

About National TeleConsultants

NTC provides strategic technology and operations consulting, engineering design, software development, and systems integration to the media and entertainment industry. Clients rely on NTC's industry expertise to select, customize, develop, and deploy innovative and advanced technology solutions.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/NTC/190820NTC.docx

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/NTC/NTC-PeterAdamiak.jpg

Photo Caption: NTC co-founder and managing partner, Peter Adamiak.

Follow NTC:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/national-teleconsultants/