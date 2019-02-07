NAB Show's Future of Cinema Conference, Produced in Partnership With SMPTE, Embraces Impact of Next-Gen Tech

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Feb. 7, 2019 — SMPTE®, the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology and whose membership spans the globe, has announced the title and theme for the 2019 NAB Show's Future of Cinema Conference (FoCC), produced in partnership with SMPTE. The FoCC, "Now, Next, and Beyond the Yellow Brick Road," will take place April 6-7 in Las Vegas in conjunction with the 2019 NAB Show. Held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the conference will feature presentations from the experts in the media and entertainment industry.

Julina Tatlock, who is CEO of award-winning immersive-entertainment company 30 Ninjas, is serving as chair of the FoCC program committee. In her work as an interactive story creator, a digital strategist, a game designer, and a writer and producer, Tatlock uses new technology and platforms to transform content creation and consumption. Her keynote presentation at the SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2018) focused on how leading-edge creatives are working with next-gen technologies to redefine the very nature of media and entertainment.

"Each year, the Future of Cinema Conference maps the path toward the technology horizon, and we're thrilled to have Julina bringing her unique knowledge and experience to the creation of this year's program," said SMPTE Education Vice President Sara Kudrle, who is also product marketing manager at Imagine Communications. "The conference will include the technical depth you expect from SMPTE and a broad, global perspective incorporating diverse planes of thought. We're looking forward to exciting, thought-provoking sessions with the experts who are changing the very foundation of the media and entertainment industry."

All surrounding the central focus of cinema, topics at this year's FoCC will include the state of the art, technology, and allied sciences; amazing emerging technologies; and the many possible futures of cinema.

More information about FoCC is available here. SMPTE members can register here and use code EP07 to take $100 off the NAB Show nonmember rate for a Conference Flex Pass registration or to get a free Exhibits Pass. The offer expires March 25.

Further information about SMPTE is available at smpte.org.

# # #

About SMPTE®

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, or SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee"), have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. Now in its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.

SMPTE is a global professional association of technologists and creatives who drive the quality and evolution of motion imaging. Its membership today includes more than 7,000 individuals: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at smpte.org/join.

All trademarks appearing herein are the properties of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/190207SMPTE.docx

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-Julina-Tatlock-Keynote.jpg

Photo Description: Julina Tatlock, CEO of 30 Ninjas, is serving as chair of the FoCC program committee.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.%23FutureofCinemaConference%20@NABShow,%20Produced%20in%20Partnership%20With%20@SMPTEConnect,%20Embraces%20Impact%20of%20%23NextGenTech%20-%20http://bit.ly/2SdSNjS