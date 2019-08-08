MultiDyne Appoints Sebastian Mucha as Director of Business Development for EMEA Region

Hauppauge, NY,August 8,2019 — MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutions has added another broadcast industry veteran to its global business development team with the appointment of Sebastian Mucha as Director of Business Development, EMEA,effective immediately. Based in Poland, Mucha reports directly to MultiDyne headquarters in the USA.

Mucha brings more than 22 years of project management, business development, and operations experience to MultiDyne, including successful roles with leading broadcast and fiber-optic manufacturers. His key responsibilities include the development of sales and distribution channels throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa, with a focus on growing MultiDyne’s market share and brand visibility throughout his territory.

Prior to joining MultiDyne, Mucha spent 13 years with Grass Valley, a Belden brand, in roles of increasing responsibility. His rise up the ladder came through a series of company acquisitions that began with the purchase of Telecast Fiber Systems. His experience at Telecast, along with his ten prior years at Stratos International, a manufacturer of optical sub-systems and components for network, telecommunications and data storage, provides him with an extensive understanding of the value and opportunity that fiber-optic technologies bring to customers across many industries and applications.

Mucha adds that MultiDyne’s growth opportunity is unlimited, based on its broad product portfolio, the seamless interoperability of its solutions, and the unflagging need for fiber-optic solutions even as broadcasters accelerate their IP transitions. He is also excited about MultiDyne’s aggressive moves into new product areas that take the company deeper into the broadcast infrastructure, and position the company for new markets.

“The industry is seeing a greater push toward IP, particularly in the EMEA region,” said Mucha. “However, there is an enduring need for SDI-to-IP conversions and vice versa, and mobile production companies are still very much operating traditional baseband systems. Whether baseband or IP, all of these customers still need fiber solutions to reliably transport video, audio and more over diverse links and networks, whether regionally, nationally or across continents and oceans. And with MultiDyne’s push into the openGear community and new product areas including advanced compression, I see great opportunity to introduce their technology and value proposition to a very broad customer base.”

Mucha is the second international director of business development for MultiDyne appointed this summer, following the announcement that Kevin Dowd will handle the same responsibilities in the APAC region. Mucha adds that many of the nations across his region, particularly in Europe, require their own dedicated in-country partners to ensure effective communication with end users. One of his most immediate goals is to identify partners that understand local cultures and languages, but also possess the knowledge to customize and configure technical solutions for end users that solve problems and open new opportunities.

“Sebastian’s extensive industry background and knowledge of fiber-optic systems make him the perfect fit for MultiDyne,and his understanding of the EMEA region will help us identify the right partners and establish strong channels for MultiDyne products and solutions,” said Frank Jachetta, CEO, MultiDyne. “We welcome him to MultiDyne and are excited about the expansion of our global presence, both in EMEA and beyond.”

