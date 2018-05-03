Miller Tripods and Røde Microphones Join Forces for "My Røde Reel"

SYDNEY, MAY 3, 2018 - RØDE Microphones' "My RØDE Reel" returns for its fifth year and Miller Tripods Ltd., a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, is thrilled to take part once again as a lead partner for the competition. With over 12,000 video submissions from 90 countries since the inaugural competition in 2014, "My RØDE Reel" is recognized as the world's flagship short film contest and a fundamental staple within the global filmmaking community.

"We are honored to partner with this prestigious company responsible for creating an exceptional opportunity, geared toward the talent in the filmmaking industry," says Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager, Miller Camera Support Equipment. "Together with RØDE Microphones we aim to unlock the creative potential of innovators by supplying them with the best equipment for their artistic endeavors."

"My RØDE Reel" celebrates every aspect of filmmaking excellence, drawing immense international engagement. The competition returns this year offering the largest prize pool in its history of $1 million and boasts 30 categories that are available to enter. As a silver sponsor, Miller will supply the CX2 Fluid Head and CX2 Solo 75 2 Stage Alloy as part of the Art Direction Categories.

"We are extremely grateful for the support from Miller," says Damien Wilson, CEO of RØDE. "We have partnered with some of the most respected brands in the filmmaking industry to curate this year's incredible prize pool and Miller's values embody the heart of the filmmaking industry."

"My RØDE Reel" encourages all filmmakers to take part in the competition and share their own unique story. To enter, participants are required to create a short film of three minutes or less, as well as a behind-the-scenes reel that features a RØDE product being used during the production of the film.

In 2018, the group of marquee awards return, featuring six major prizes that include:

* Judges' Film Award for the best short film, chosen by the 2018 panel of judges.

* People's Choice Award for the most popular short film.

* Female Filmmaker Award for the best short film by a female filmmaker. This award was introduced in 2017 to encourage and celebrate women in the film industry.

* Young Filmmaker Award for the best short film by an entrant under the age of 18.

The best behind-the-scenes film awards include:

* Educational BTS Award, for the most informative behind-the-scenes.

* Entertaining BTS Award, for the most entertaining behind-the-scenes.

A complete list of categories and more information can be found at www.myrodereel.com.

Entries for My RØDE Reel 2018 are open from April 1st and close July 31st, 2018. The entry kit is free and available at www.myrodereel.com.

About RØDE Microphones

RØDE Microphones (www.rode.com) designs and manufactures high-quality microphones and related accessories for studio, live and location use. Its products are designed and primarily manufactured in Sydney, Australia and exported to over 113 countries globally. 2017 is the 50th anniversary of RØDE parent company Freedman Electronics, which began business in 1967.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world's leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller's tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world's leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.