Middle Atlantic Introduces L7 Series Lectern for the Most Elegant Solution in Height Adjustability

First-of-its-Kind Lectern Design Boasts Ergonomic Engineering, Adjustable Height, and Flexible Configuration Options

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — June 6, 2018 —Middle Atlantic Products today announced the release of the company’s L7 Series adjustable-height lectern, which unites innovative engineering and stylish design in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to meet the needs of any user in any learning space. With its elegant curves and versatile adjustment options, this first-of-a-kind lectern visually transforms presentation spaces while delivering the ergonomic flexibility essential to users with varying height requirements. The L7 Series Lectern will be on display at InfoComm 2018 June 6-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Legrand’s booth C3683.

In 2017, Middle Atlantic began extensive research to address unmet needs in learning spaces at the intersection of technology and furniture. The company discovered a series of conflicting requirements between higher-education stakeholders, such as facilities and faculty members, and the integration community. Uniting these needs in a single solution, Middle Atlantic has pioneered the path to designer, height-adjustable technical furniture with the L7 Series Lectern. The stylish, innovative solution merges a modern, curved design with motorized height-adjustability that complies with ADA requirements.

As technology continues to weave itself into the fabric of our everyday lives, ADA compliance and the ability to meet the needs of all users has become a common conversation in the AV industry. Higher-education facility managers are met with the challenge of designing a single space to meet the needs of all faculty members. Setting ADA guidelines aside, the difference in the average height of men and women is six inches. A height-adjustable solution that enables users to engage effectively with the technology in the space — no matter the stature of the individual or whether they are standing or seated — maximizes the flexibility of the classroom.

“Flexibility in function should by no means represent sacrifice in design,” explained Megan Knedler, director of product management for furniture at Middle Atlantic. “Integrators need solutions that will appeal to users and can adhere to design standards for modern, active learning spaces.”

The L7 Series Lectern is designed to flaunt dramatic curves that highlight its generous workspace, and it boasts mixed materials of brushed aluminum and wood-grain finish — resulting in a lectern that looks appealing in both standing and seated positions.

Designed with both integrators and educators in mind, the L7 Series Lectern provides a welded steel frame with modular rackmount and storage options; additional small device storage available below the worksurface on patented, removable Lever Lock™ mounting; integrated power, cable and thermal management for ultimate system reliability; and included popular AVIP plates for higher education applications. The L7 also offers instructors a generous 61-inch by 31-inch workspace to accommodate personal devices, a wireless charging pad to keep Qi cellular devices charged during class, ample USB and AC outlets, and storage for markers and microphones.

“Middle Atlantic and Crestron have been strategic partners for years," said Bob Bavolacco, manager of partner programs for Crestron. "When they approached us to collaborate on the new L7 lectern with the integration of our touch panels, we were honored. The L7 lectern provides a refined, modern aesthetic for today’s classrooms and offers the integrated experience and flexibility required by today’s technology managers.”

To provide additional information about ADA requirements in AV, Middle Atlantic is offering a training session “Understanding Sit/Stand Furniture Applications and the Impact of ADA Requirement on Space Design and Infrastructure in Corporate and Higher Education AV Solutions” on June 8, 8:30 - 10 a.m. in room N229.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of Legrand since its acquisition in 2011.

Visit Middle Atlantic at InfoComm 2018, Booth C3683

# # #

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand’s global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

PR Link:www.ingearpr.com/MAP/180606-L7.docx

Image Link:www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP_L7.png

Follow Middle Atlantic:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/middleatlantic

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.