Middle Atlantic Helps Solve AV Integration Challenges and Achieve Customer Goals at InfoComm 2018

Commercial AV Brands of Legrand Bring Together Best Foundational AV Solutions From Middle Atlantic, Luxul, C2G, Wiremold, Chief, Da-Lite, and Vaddio in One Booth to Ensure Amazing AV Experiences that Transform How People Work and Live

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — May 29, 2018 — As part of the newly formed Commercial AV Brands of Legrand, Middle Atlantic Products today announced it will introduce the latest innovations to the company’s broad AV portfolio in booth C3683 at InfoComm 2018, June 6-8 in Las Vegas. Middle Atlantic will unveil its new high-power-capacity units of its successful DC Power lineup, the height-adjustable L7 Series Lectern, and the FlexView Series IFP display carts available in the industry’s widest array of colors and finishes.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

“This is the first time that Legrand will be presenting all of its category-leading brands in one place,” said Mark Tracy, VP of marketing at Middle Atlantic Products. “This gives us the perfect opportunity to demonstrate how Middle Atlantic comes together with other solutions available within the Legrand AV Division to solve the integration and technology challenges facing integrators today, making their jobs easier while truly transforming the spaces where their customers work and live. From 100-plus hours of training to our new power, mounting, and furniture offerings at the show, we are pleased to offer solutions and education to help our customers deliver amazing AV experiences.”

At the Legrand booth, Middle Atlantic will debut the next innovation within its universal, best-in-class DC Power Distribution family. Available for North American and European installations, the new 200W and 300W models provide high current capacity to an industry-leading quantity of outputs — up to 24 devices — maximizing the same voltage in a single unit, 5V, 12V, or 24V, or splitting between 12/24V. They deliver the same innovative features as the 45W DC compact and 125W DC 1RU systems, eliminating power cabling clutter caused by the growing number of small devices within installations. The solutions’ reliable multilevel protection on both AC input and DC outputs and built-in individual redundancy ensure maximum uptime.

The company will also unveil the new L7 Series adjustable-height lectern, which unites innovative engineering and stylish design in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act to meet the needs of any user in any learning space. With its elegant curves and versatile adjustment options, this first-of-a-kind lectern visually transforms presentation spaces while delivering the ergonomic flexibility essential to users with varying height requirements.

The newly expanded offering of the company’s successful FlexView Series line of display carts will be on display at InfoComm 2018. The new FlexView Series IFP display carts incorporate unmatched device mounting, built-in power distribution, and finishes into a slim, sleek, and sturdy design. Solving the weight, size, and aesthetic challenges of integrating interactive flat panels (IFPs), the new professional display carts are engineered to support IFPs and larger displays ranging from 60 to 102 inches with a large VESA mounting capacity that accommodates even the 84-inch Microsoft Hub and a robust weight capacity of up to 300 pounds. The new display cart lineup is the first on the market available in a wide array of colors and finishes, elevating the aesthetics to allow presentation, collaboration, and digital signage technology to blend beautifully into surrounding environments and to serve a broader range of AV needs.

In addition, Middle Atlantic will showcase its award-winning Proximity Series Sliding Mounting Plate. The recipient of the National Systems Contractors Association’s Excellence in Product Innovation Awards Grand Prize, the Proximity Sliding Mounting Plate is an industry-first sliding mounting solution that solves the growing complexity of supporting decentralized systems in commercial applications. It mounts directly on the wall behind the display, optimizing unused space to store and reliably support today's AV devices — without adding bulky storage furniture or the need for an equipment closet. The elegant solution conceals mounted equipment while allowing for easy servicing without touching the display.

Middle Atlantic will also offer a wealth of InfoComm courses and Manufacturers’ Training sessions at the show. Attendees will be able to take advantage of 12 Manufacturers’ Training opportunities, hosted in the Las Vegas Convention Center in room N229. These will address a broad range of timely topics and challenges within the industry, such as AV/IT, power, active learning spaces, digital signage design, rack building best practices, and more. More information is available at https://www.middleatlantic.com/resources/industry-training.aspx.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of Legrand since its acquisition in 2011.

Visit Middle Atlantic at InfoComm 2018, Booth C3683

# # #

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand’s global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.



PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/180529MAP.docx

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP_DCPower2Family.jpg

Image Caption: Middle Atlantic Products DC Power Distribution Family

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP_L7.jpg

Image Caption: Middle Atlantic Products L7 Series Adjustable-Height Lectern

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP_FlexViewXL.jpg

Image Caption: Middle Atlantic Products FlexView Series Display Carts

Follow Middle Atlantic:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/middleatlantic

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.