Middle Atlantic Delivers Exceptional AV Experiences to Integrators at CEDIA 2018

FAIRFIELD, N.J. —Aug. 30, 2018 — Middle Atlantic Products today announced that it will showcase its latest innovative products and solutions in Legrand’s booth 4301 at the CEDIA 2018 Expo, Sept. 6-8 in San Diego. Middle Atlantic will feature the new high-power capacity models of its comprehensive universal DC Power solution, the new ultra-modern, slim-profile C3 Series AV credenza, and the new wider models of the SR Series of pivoting wall racks.

“Creating a great AV experience for customers starts with providing a solid foundation that ensures system reliability,” said Mark Tracy, VP of marketing at Middle Atlantic Products. “At CEDIA, integrators will see first-hand how Middle Atlantic — along with the other brands of Legrand — makes their jobs easier. We will show them how a single high-power, protected, multioutlet supply can replace outboard power supplies and remove more points of potential failure. We will also introduce exciting, next-generation versions of our trusted AV storage solutions that address new design trends without sacrificing cable and thermal management requirements.”

At the Legrand booth, Middle Atlantic will debut the next innovation within its universal, best-in-class DC Power Distribution family. Available for North American and European installations, the new 200W and 300W models provide high current capacity to an industry-leading quantity of outputs — up to 24 devices — maximizing the same voltage in a single unit, 5V, 12V, or 24V, or splitting between 12/24V. They deliver the same innovative features as the 45W DC compact and 125W DC 1RU systems, eliminating power-cabling clutter caused by the growing number of small devices within residential installations. The solutions' reliable multilevel protection on both AC input and DC outputs and built-in individual redundancy ensure maximum uptime.

Building off the success of the popular C5 Series credenzas, the company is introducing its stylish, slim-profile C3 Series AV credenza. The new C3 Series credenza boasts a 10-inch-deep profile that marries modern aesthetics with Middle Atlantic’s signature rack frame and flexible equipment mounting options. A symmetry of technology protection and beautiful design, this credenza presents integrators with a furniture solution that complements any décor, ensuring that customers have the style they desire while installers are assured that sensitive equipment for home theaters or entertainment centers are protected.

Also at the booth will be the SR Series pivoting wall rack. Available in 24 RU, 40 RU, and 46 RU options, Middle Atlantic has expanded its standard width options to include models that provide more space to manage high-density cable bundles while saving valuable square footage over traditional floor-standing racks in residential AV applications. The seismic-certified newer solutions feature all of the advanced functionality of the SR Series, including a unique pivoting mechanism that opens 90 degrees, simplifying integrators’ access to rear equipment connections and saving an average of nine square feet per cabinet. The rack also incorporates Middle Atlantic’s built-in cable management and patented tool-free Quick-Mount system for center section mounting.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com. Middle Atlantic Products has been part of Legrand since its acquisition in 2011.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand’s global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

