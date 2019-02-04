Mediaproxy To Show New Exception-Based Monitoring and Content Matching Workflows at NAB 2019

Mediaproxy, the leading provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions will be showcasing its updated LogServer software suite for compliance, monitoring and analysis at NAB on its booth SU2802.

That broadcasting has become more complex with the advent of OTT services is an understatement. Playout is no longer the final point of quality control. Going further down the content delivery chain, CDN edge points, targeted ad-insertion, multi-language support, and event-based channels require the expert scrutiny of broadcast engineers. The need to manage a more complex ecosystem with an ever-growing list of logging and compliance requirements has become a priority for content owners and regulators alike.

At this year’s show, Mediaproxy will introduce the concept of exception-based monitoring via IP penalty boxes to enable broadcasters and MSOs working at scale to more efficiently handle quality control and compliance.

For network operators managing multiple stations and playouts, Mediaproxy has introduced a new live source comparison feature for real-time identification of mismatched content. One or more live sources can be compared based on video content and alert operators immediately when they are not matching.

Support for Newtek NDI and SMPTE 2110 media over IP formats further enhances the options available for compliance recording and monitoring solutions. By capturing NDI and SMPTE 2110 sources including metadata Mediaproxy LogServer allows broadcasters to ensure full compliance during all stages of IP deployment.

Erik Otto, CEO of Mediaproxy, explains, “Reigning in control over a large number of OTT streams can be daunting, which is why having a unified system for monitoring compliance and identifying issues across all traditional and OTT playouts is critical. To ensure that the right content is at the right place at the right time, Mediaproxy LogServer enables operators to log and monitor outgoing ABR streams as well as Transport Stream and OTT stream metadata including SCTE triggers, closed captions, and audio information, all from one place. It is the key to surviving the multiformat game of the future and we are delighted to demonstrate our latest advances in this area at NAB 2019.”

