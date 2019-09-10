Medialooks Brings Upgraded Software Development Tools to Market at IBC2019

Medialooks Brings Upgraded Software Development Toolsto Market at IBC2019

Company’s SDKs Get Additional Support for 8K and HDR Formats

Amsterdam – September 13, 2019 – Medialooks, a prominent source for software developers seeking quick, easy and reliable Software Development Kits (SDKs), is bringing upgraded versions of its popular platforms to IBC 2019. Used by industry visionaries to build market-leading products, Medialooks’ MFormats and MPlatform SDKs are being demonstrated with support for 8K and HDR formats at the show on Stand 3.B39 (X-Dreams).

“We specialise in software development kits and APIs for everything from ingest to contribution and distribution of high-quality video content,” explains Andrey Okunev, Medialooks CEO. “Our solutions save months of work with our flexible video development framework, and they easily integrate with C#, VB.Net, C++, and Delphi. We are especially proud to bring this upgraded tool-set to IBC that includes support for advanced and emerging formats, such as 8K and HDR.”

Medialooks’ MFormats SDK provides a flexible framework that enables users to take control of their video workflow and deliver applications in the shortest time period that fully addresses the proper way video should be processed. It helps create professional broadcasting solutions for a vast range of equipment spanning from Blackmagic devices to easy-to-use web cameras.

Medialooks’ MPlatform SDK is a rapid software development kit for 24/7 ingest, video mixing, CG and playout automation. Users can easily leverage the SDK’s set of high-level features, however, for specific use cases and achieve rapid results.

Medialooks’ support for the new formats in its SDKs is in direct response to the emergence of new devices such as the DeckLink 8K Pro, and developments such as broadcasters migrating to production in 8K. This, along with the Company’s HDR10 update, is based on the introduction of the GPU pipeline earlier this year, which was the foundation for processing 10-bit video.

Other updates include support for industry-compliant DVB streaming and finalizing our implementation of the EBU R 128 (ITU-R BS.1770) audio normalization standard.

Medialooks’ licensing pricing is offered royalty-free.

About Medialooks

Medialooks, established in 2005, serves as a partner to global companies seeking fast, quality software development tools to transform ideas to reality, and to organizations requiring low-latency video transport over the public Internet for remote production. Medialooks has provided services to a wide range of markets, including broadcast, entertainment, sports, media serving, medical, surveillance, education, house of worship, and more.

For further information: www.medialooks.com

