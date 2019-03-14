Media Links Addresses 4K/UHD Bandwidth Issues at the Network Edge at NAB 2019

At NAB 2019, booth SU3324, Media Links, Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award winner and pioneer in Media over IP transport and switching technology, will showcase its MDP3040 4K/UHD IP Media Gateway for Network Edge applications.

The MDP3040 is part of the MDP3000 Series, a suite of compact, portable solutions that transport video, audio and data to and from the network edge for the real-time delivery of IP media services. Broadcasters can use the multi-channel MDP3040 for remote venue transport as well as for in-studio compression / decompression applications.

The MDP3040 incorporates TICO lightweight compression enabling the transport of pristine quality 4K video resolutions in the same bandwidth as currently used for uncompressed HD video - with no noticeable effect on latency.

For delivering 4K/UHD signals over existing 3G-SDI infrastructures, the MDP3040 can serve either as a two-channel encoder or two-channel decoder. Two 12G-SDI inputs can be TICO encoded and transmitted over dual 10GbE network trunk interfaces or two TICO encoded network streams can be simultaneously received and decoded as two 12G-SDI outputs.

Hitless protection switching functionality integrated into the MDP3040 provides the highest level of network redundancy and video/audio protection. 4K frame synchronization, SMPTE 2022 conformance, source ID Generators and HDMI monitor output are all part of the basic package.

The MDP3040 works seamlessly and interoperates with Media Links’ flagship MD8000 transport platform and ProMD EMS Enhanced Management System for device configuration, alarm monitoring as well as service activation and scheduling.

Media Links will present the entire MDP3000 Series at NAB2019 on booth SU3324.