Marshall Electronics CV420-CS Now Supports HDR

ORLANDO, MAY 15, 2019 – Marshall Electronics introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) support for its CV420-CS, a compact true 4K60 camera, at InfoComm 2019 (Booth 3725). Built around a 12.4-Megapixel, 1/1.7-inch sensor, the Marshall CV420-CS delivers crisp, clear 4096x2160p video with vibrant colors and fast frame rates. Now with support for HDR, the CV420-CS provides a heightened dynamic picture quality, with better contrasts between bright white and dark black, producing a more realistic image quality.

The CV420-CS is suitable for use in live events, where large projection screens require true 4K resolution image capture and HDR capabilities, as well as a range of pro AV, production, sports broadcasting and any other 4K video workflows. The Marshall CV420-CS also offers true 4K resolution in 4096x2160p at 60/50 fps, and comes packaged in a sturdy, discrete design that features a wide range of picture adjustment controls. It has outputs of 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI and HDMI 2.0, and has a varifocal or fixed CS/C lens mount capability with DC Auto-Iris plug-in for custom lens adaptions.

“As HDR becomes more prevalent in the pro AV space, we reviewed our camera offerings in order to start to integrate support into our existing product line – the addition of HDR into the CV420-CS was the natural first step for us,” says Tod Musgrave, director of cameras at Marshall. “We look forward to showcasing this updated product at InfoComm 2019.”

Remote control for the CV420-CS is operated by RS485 (Visca) or OSD menu joystick, and a wide range of picture adjustment settings are available such as Paint (Red/Blue), White Balance, Gain, Pedestal (blacks), Gamma, Shutter and more.

About Marshall:

For over 30 years, Marshall has been a trusted provider of high quality and reliable video, audio and multimedia systems for Broadcast Video, Pro A/V, Pro Audio and OEM applications worldwide. Marshall is dedicated to supplying the Pro A/V market with innovative POV and PTZ cameras, format converters, conferencing microphones and production equipment at great value without sacrificing quality or reliability. Marshall Electronics, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in the US, China, Japan, Korea and Russia. For more information on Marshall Electronics, visit www.marshall-usa.com.