Marshall Electronics Brings Next Generation Miniature and Compact Cameras into Focus at IBC 2019

TORRANCE, CA, AUGUST 8, 2019 – Marshall Electronics, a leading provider of professional cameras, monitors, and accessories for broadcast production, will be showcasing the latest additions to its award-winning line of miniature and compact cameras at IBC 2019 (Stand 12.D20).

Marshall Electronics’ next generation camera line greatly improves upon nearly every feature that has made the current Marshall POV cameras so widely adopted in broadcast and professional AV applications. Marshall will present four new POV cameras at IBC that represent the next evolution in its HD camera solutions, and a new offering for UHD and 4K workflows. The upgraded camera line incorporates new technology including larger sensors, upgraded processors, and improved industrial design. POV camera users will notice a true step-up in color and clarity, as well as improved signal strength and ultra-low noise output.

A frontrunner of Marshall’s next generation HD camera line is the new CV506 HD Miniature Camera, which offers simultaneous 3GSDI and HDMI options, flexibility, and great value in a tiny form factor. The CV506 delivers ultra-crisp, clear progressive HD video up to 1920x1080p at 60/59/50fps and interlaced 1920x1080i at 60/59.94/50fps. With interchangeable lenses and remote adjustability for matching with other cameras, the CV506 is suitable for a range of professional workflows as it can capture detailed shots while maintaining an ultra-discreet point-of-view perspective without sacrificing versatility or convenience.

The new CV506 serves as an upgrade over the popular Marshall CV505, with a 30 percent larger sensor for better picture, color depth, and low light performance, along with an improved housing design. Other key upgrades include the new CV503, an upgrade of the best-selling CV502 model, the CV344, an upgrade of the CV343 and the CV346, an upgrade of the CV345. This new line of updated cameras include all frame rates in one model. In addition, newly added stereo audio inputs and 23.98 fps for TV and cinema production is now standard on all models. The upgraded POV camera line also features a new body style with locking I/O connections, and the addition of white clip and pedestal control with remote image adjustment capability. New models will also enable field-upgradable firmware updates as new features are added.

Marshall will also be featuring its CV380-CS Compact 4K Camera at IBC 2019. The CV380-CS uses an 8.5-Megapixel, 1/2.5-inch sensor, to capture detailed video images, and outputs in 6G/3G/HD-SDI and HDMI 1.4. Simultaneous 6G-SDI and HDMI outputs and flexible CS mount lens options offer even more versatility for Marshall integrators. The CV380-CS is designed for any point-of-view (POV) camera application where a small, miniature camera can fit into unique locations for compelling angles and viewpoints. The CV380-CS has a varifocal or fixed CS/C lens mount with DC Auto-Iris capability and can accept a range of interchangeable lenses for enhanced customization.

The CV380-CS is among the first additions to Marshall’s latest generation of compact and miniature cameras utilizing a fully redesigned body style and form factor. Special attention has been given to enhance durability in the field with the addition of new structural ‘wings,’ designed to give greater protection to rear connectors during use. The CV380-CS offers three resolution modes with the following frame rate settings for maximum flexibility: 4K (4096x2160) and UHD (3840x2160p) at 30, 25, 29.97, and 24 fps, Progressive HD (1080p and 720p) at 50, 59.94, 25, 29.97, and 24 fps, as well as Interlaced HD (1080i) at 50, 59.94, and 60 fps. It also features professional picture settings including white balance, exposure, gamma, gain, pedestal and digital zoom, and can be remotely matched and adjusted using RS485 (Visca). The CV380-CS is targeted for use in broadcast, live sports, live music, reality television, as well as Pro AV applications including education, corporate communications, presentations and more.