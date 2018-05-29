LynTec RPC Control System Receives U.S. Patent

The Patent Certifies the Comprehensive Multizone, Multiprotocol Capabilities Available Within the Award-Winning Power Control Solution

LENEXA, Kan. — May 29, 2018 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems, announced that its Remote Power Control (RPC) series of panels has been awarded a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This patent addresses the innovation in the series’ ability to control multiple zones operating with different protocols in one comprehensive system.

“When our customers came to us wanting to control multiple groups of circuits with different protocols within the same panel, instead of being locked into a single control protocol per panel, we worked tirelessly to achieve that,” said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. “This patent validates our commitment to simplifying power control for our customers and certifies the RPC Series as the most user-friendly system to support unique AVL power control challenges and requirements across a broad range of applications.”

Engineered to protect and control installed AVL systems, LynTec’s RPC series can control lighting and AV systems across multiple control zones using multiple control protocols (HTTP, Telnet, sACN, DMX and RS-232). The RPC family of power control options includes the RPC motorized circuit breaker panels with 30 to 84 controllable breakers per panel, the RPCR electrical relay panels that support 8 to 64 relays per panel, and the NPAC rack-mounted relay panel that can manage up to 80 amps in a 2 RU unit. All of the RPC series panels can be networked together via their on-board web servers to form large venue power control platforms.

From LynTec’s web-enabled interface, users can select the protocol for each zone, as well as set up, troubleshoot, control, and monitor the status remotely across existing networks from any connected computer or handheld smart device. Users can also receive alert notifications via text or email to warn of panel anomalies. In addition, LynTec’s new Single DMX Address Zone Control feature allows users to add or remove circuits from a group associated with a single DMX address, and the group — effectively a zone — can include anywhere from one circuit to all the available circuits in the power control system. When it is necessary to operate each circuit independently, the user may assign each circuit a unique DMX address. Any DMX control source can be used to operate the system.

LynTec is a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. Working closely with system designers, LynTec incorporates electrical protection, circuit switching capabilities, and an operational controller within a common enclosure — saving valuable wall space, lowering installation costs, and simplifying system operation. This state-of-the-art approach to electrical control solutions has positioned LynTec as a trusted resource for any installation with complex power control requirements. More information is available at www.LynTec.com.

