LynTec Power Control Selected for Pennsylvania's The Hill School

LENEXA, Kan. — Nov. 8, 2018 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems, announced that integration company Starlite installed LynTec's RPC remote control breaker panel at The Hill School's Center for the Arts (CFTA) in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. The panel replaced two 30-year-old dimming racks with an 84-circuit RPC panel, providing the school with reliable and efficient power control for the theatre's house and stage lighting systems.

"When the school decided to upgrade its theatre lighting to LEDs, we knew we had to take a close look at the power system in order to reap all the efficiency and cost-saving benefits that LEDs provide," said Brandon Creel, ETCP, CTS-D, director of engineering at Starlite. "LynTec is our go-to power control provider because the company delivers a budget-friendly and user-friendly solution that cuts out all of the headaches that aging power infrastructures can pose. For The Hill School, it's also been a great way to teach theatre students how to run a show production using modern power control."

Built in 1987, the 31,000-square-foot visual and performing arts center houses the Center Theatre, a 700-seat proscenium theatre that serves as a learning laboratory for budding actors and actresses, scenic and lighting designers, and theatre technicians. The power control for the stage lighting system hadn't been updated since the theatre was built and was due for an overhaul. In the first phase of the project, Starlite replaced the theatre's two outdated dimming systems with LynTec's RPC remote control breaker panel along with a slave panel to allow students and staff to remotely and efficiently control, monitor, and switch its new LED lighting. In the second phase of the project, Starlite incorporated the theatre's house and work lighting into the system, giving it a centralized on/off control. With the installation, the facility went from 288 circuits to 84 circuits, freeing up 100-amp three-phase service from one of the existing panels that had been at capacity. Now the school has room to address other needs, such as a company switch and future facility expansion.

The system is accessible from any web-enabled device, allowing users to control it remotely. The result is greater installation flexibility, more efficient power control, and the ability to provide direct on/off control for LED lighting. The panelboards also enable built-in under- and over-voltage protection, optional customizable sequential circuit level on/off capabilities, and the ability to interface with third-party control systems via contact closure, TCP/IP, DMX, or RS-232.

"Up until five years ago, power control was an afterthought to lighting installations, but as LEDs have become ubiquitous, power control is now a critical component to preserving the long lifespan and efficiency of an organization's lighting investment," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "The Hill School is an excellent example of how our power control solutions eliminate all of the hurdles that come with retrofit installations. We're honored to take the stage with such a prestigious institution."

