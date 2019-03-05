Luxul's Easy Setup App Now Available for Download

DRAPER, Utah — March 5, 2019 — Luxul, the leading innovator of IP networking solutions for AV integrators, today announced that the company's new Easy Setup App is now available as a free download for Apple and Android devices. For integrators, the app greatly speeds up the installation process and ensures that key installation points are covered.

"This app has been put through its paces by Luxul dealers to ensure a reliable tool primed to speed up installations and lower costs," said Mike Grubb, vice president of marketing at Luxul. "We couldn't be more excited to say that initial testing is now complete, and the app is available to all integrators on the Apple and Google Play stores."

Luxul's Easy Setup App allows integrators to install a Luxul wireless router and up to two wireless access points (APs) — at the same time — from the convenience of an iOS or Android phone. The beauty of installing the additional APs with the app, according to Luxul's VP and general manager, Jeff Curtis, is that the router's wireless controller takes care of the configuration; the installer simply plugs them in. The simple-to-use mobile application not only speeds up installations but ensures the product is installed with the appropriate security settings and the latest firmware.

Here's what dealers have to say about the Luxul Easy Setup App:

"The new Easy Setup App was very slick. I don't know how it could have been any easier, and I'm someone who doesn't do well with networks at all," said Matt Montgomery, president of TYM Smart Homes & Home Theaters. "This will be a game changer for dealers, allowing less-experienced installers to quickly deploy networks."

"Our industry should take note. Instant setup of a multi-access-point configuration from a smart phone is the future," stated Joe Whitaker, founder and president of The Thoughtful Home. "And the time savings is huge when it comes to configuring the backbone to any system. Easy Setup should be the industry standard for small to medium managed Wi-Fi networks."

About Luxul

Luxul is the leading innovator of simple-to-deploy, professional-grade IP networking solutions for use by custom installation professionals. Designed for use in both residential and commercial environments, the Luxul family offers a complete line of solutions that simplify network design and deployment — resulting in a scalable network that is both powerful and easy to install. With Luxul, installers can deliver the ultimate IP network without the complexity associated with traditional networking gear. More at luxul.com.

