Lectrosonics Introduces the M2C Active Antenna Combiner

Rio Rancho, NM (April 30, 2019) – Lectrosonics is pleased to announce the introduction of the M2C active antenna combiner. The M2C is designed as an ideal matching component to Lectrosonics digital transmitters including the DCHT portable stereo unit and the Duet M2T dual stereo unit. Up to eight transmitter sources can feed a single antenna to minimize cabling in multi-channel systems. The M2C inputs are well isolated to minimize crosstalk and IM (intermodulation) between RF channels. The overall architecture provides excellent RF performance with low power consumption and heat buildup. Front panel LED indicators display active status of RF inputs, and a USB port is provided for firmware updates.

“The M2C active antenna combiner is an excellent addition to any Duet IEM or IFB system” states Karl Winkler, VP of Sales & Service at Lectrosonics. “Since it was designed from the beginning to work with digital transmitters, signals through the M2C stay clean and intermodulation is kept to a minimum.”

The M2C is a 1RU, AC mains powered, fan-cooled unit with eight 50 Ohm BNC input ports and a single 50 Ohm BNC output port. The frequency range for the M2C is 470-614 MHz, and the unit accepts input sources up to 100 mW, while RF gain through the system is at unity.

MSRP for the M2C is $4,335 and the unit is available now.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics received an Academy Scientific and Technical Award for its Digital Hybrid Wireless® technology and is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.