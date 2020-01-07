Lectrosonics Introduces the DBu-LEMO Bodypack Transmitter as part of the D Squared Family

Rio Rancho, NM (January 7, 2020) -- Lectrosonics is pleased to introduce the new DBu-LEMO bodypack transmitter as part of the D Squared product series. The DBu-LEMO is fully compatible with the DSQD digital receiver and features a tuning range of 470 to 608 MHz (614 MHz for export version). The new transmitter includes specially developed, high efficiency circuitry for extended operating time on two AA batteries, and offers RF power selections at 10, 25 and 50 mW. (roughly equivalent in operating range to 25, 60 and 120 mW in an FM transmitter) and thus can be used for a wide variety of licensed or unlicensed applications. With an audio frequency response of 20 Hz to 20 kHz +0.0, - 3dB, a dynamic range of 110 dB before limiting, and a flat in-band phase response, the DBu-LEMO provides studio grade audio commensurate with the best microphones and audio systems available today.

The pure digital architecture enables encryption for high level security applications. Studio quality audio performance is assured by high quality components in the preamp, wide range input gain adjustment and DSP-controlled analog limiting. Input gain is adjustable over a 52 dB range in 1 dB steps to allow an exact match to the input signal level, maximizing audio dynamic range and signal to noise ratio. The two-way IR port ensures quick setup and allows for encryption key transfer and other data sharing between units.

A multi-function switch on top of the transmitter can be configured as power on/off, mute, talkback, or bypassed altogether. A micro USB jack on the unit can be used to update the unit’s firmware in the field using Wireless Designer software running on a Mac or PC. The DBU-LEMO responds to remote “dweedle tone” commands, available via 3 party apps such as New Endian’s LectroRM, allowing users to change settings including frequency, audio level, RF power level, and sleep/unsleep.

The durable, machined aluminum housing is the same size and shape as the previous generation DBa and DBu units so that standard accessories are useable with the new unit, including the belt clips. The 00 Lemo 3-pin connector and input wiring is also the same as on the SSM micro transmitter, allowing the use of existing lavaliere microphones cable and audio adapter accessories.

The DPR’s audio transmission is encrypted in a 256 bit AES, CTR mode format for robust security and meets FIPS 197 and 140-2 standards. Three different key management modes can be employed, including Universal – where all units in the D Squared family share the same key, Shared – where a unique key is created and can be shared between transmitters and between transmitters and receivers, and Standard – where a unique key is created but cannot be shared between transmitters or from transmitters to receivers.

“The DBu-LEMO is a very important addition to the D Squared digital wireless system product line,” says Karl Winkler, VP of sales & marketing at Lectrosonics, Inc. “Those looking for outstanding audio performance, the overall compactness and flexibility of the D Squared system, and the industry-standard Lemo connector for their existing stock of lav mics, this should be a must-have item.”

MSRP for the DBu-LEMO is $2,215, availability: shipping now.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics received an Academy Scientific and Technical Award for its Digital Hybrid Wireless® technology and is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.