JVC Introduces CONNECTED CAM Studio 6000S for IP-Based Sports, News Productions at NAB 2019

WAYNE, NJ (April 2, 2019) – JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, will introduce its CONNECTED CAM Studio 6000S compact live production and streaming studio next week at the 2019 NAB Show (Booth C4415) in Las Vegas, Nev. Designed for sports and other live events, the self-contained control room features a production switcher with six IP inputs that support NDI as well as the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) streaming protocols.

“The Studio 6000S is another important step toward a complete IP production workflow for news, sports, worship, and other markets,” said Joe D’Amico, vice president, JVC Professional Video. “It’s an economical solution for live production that really allows our customers to deliver more dynamic multi-camera coverage with smaller crews.”

While designed to maximize IP workflows, the Studio 6000S inputs also support HD-SDI and HDMI sources. Other integrated features include an audio mixer, internal CG with templates, four layers of DSK, and clip store with playback. Features specific for live sports production include automated multi-channel instant replay and slo-mo, as well as an integrated sports CG for scores and timers.

With a built-in H.264 encoder, the Studio 6000S supports up to 1080p streaming at up to 10 Mbps, with RTMP and MPEG-TS simultaneous output and direct streaming integration to Facebook Live and other CDNs. Output choices include dedicated HD-SDI and HDMI ports, plus an HDMI display port for multi-view or program monitoring. The system also includes simultaneous ISO recording of all cameras, plus users can record the program output and streaming output.

JVC’s exclusive Zero Config features provides automatic, one-click configuration of any IP-enabled JVC camera that joins the same LAN as other JVC cameras. The Studio 6000S also offers integrated remote control for JVC cameras, including full PTZ control for the KY-PZ100 robotic PTZ production camera.

The CONNECTED CAM Studio 6000S (KM-IP600) has an MSRP of $13,000 and will be available in June. JVC also offers two four-input production systems, the ProHD Studio 4000 and ProHD Studio 4000S with sports-specific features, which were introduced last year.

