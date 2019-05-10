Just Add Power Turns Up the Volume at InfoComm 2019 With New Dante Enhanced Sound System Transmitter

Visit Just Add Power at InfoComm 2019, Booth 633

LARGO, Fla. — May 9, 2019 — Just Add Power (J+P), a leader in Ultra HD over IP video distribution, announced its technology lineup for InfoComm 2019, taking place June 12-14 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. In Booth 633, the company's new 3G+ 767DSS Dante Enhanced Sound System transmitter will take center stage. The transmitter adds compatibility with Dante and AES67 audio networks to Ultra HD over IP systems, with separate switching of audio and video. J+P will also highlight its new five-year warranty for all HDMI over IP transmitters and receivers in the company's 2GΩ/3G and 3G families, the 726TVI 2G/3G+ TVI PoE transmitter, and the new Q-SYS plug-in for QSC control.

"At InfoComm, our 767DSS transmitter will be making its North American debut, and we can't wait for visitors to our booth to see how easy it is to incorporate Dante and AES67 audio networks into J+P systems," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at J+P. "Our customers will be blown away by our new five-year warranty, which is unheard of and really speaks to the performance and durability of our solutions. If that isn't enough, we'll also highlight solutions that add even more flexibility to our HD over IP system, including a transmitter that supports HD-TVI sources and a Q-SYS plug-in for QSC control. Last but not least, we'll be making a big announcement at the show, so be sure not to miss that. It's going to be a great time in Orlando, and we can't wait to see you there."

The 767DSS transmitter is the industry's first such solution to support the latest Dante eight-channel chipset. The transmitter allows installers to input up to eight audio channels from the J+P system for playout on Dante-enabled and AES67 devices and extract up to eight channels from the audio network for playout across the J+P system. The 767DSS is backward-compatible with legacy two-channel Dante and AES67 devices, while offering higher performance with lower compression — bit rates of 176.4 and 192 kilohertz — and latency as low as 0.25 milliseconds on Gigabit Ethernet. Secondary connectivity is built-in for glitch-free performance and to provide redundancy for high-availability applications.

Effective immediately, J+P's new five-year warranty covers parts and replacements for any 2GΩ/3G and 3G solution sold on or after March 1, 2019. J+P's 2GΩ/3G transmitters and receivers allow integrators to build a scalable and cost-effective infrastructure to distribute sources up to 1080p resolution or meet evolving 4K requirements by mixing and matching devices. 2GΩ/3G+ solutions integrate seamlessly with all product generations of J+P, allowing integrators to build a future-proof infrastructure that suits any application requirement.

Additional transmitters on display will include the 726TVI, which adds TVI support to J+P's 3G HD over IP system. Eliminating the need for a TVI-HDMI converter in the IP video distribution chain, the 726TVI gives integrators the flexibility to add an HD-TVI source to their 4K infrastructure. Features include line-in for custom audio embedding, local HDMI pass-through, and USB 2.0 for pass-through camera control. Video image capabilities include push, pull, and pop for on-screen customization.

The new Q-SYS plug-in offers full control of J+P AV over IP systems using any network switch. Q-SYS is a software-based platform built around an open, IT-friendly ecosystem. Its usage of IT standard protocols makes the Q-SYS Platform highly extensible for future IT functions and platforms.

