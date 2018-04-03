File-based Loudness Control Software from Jünger Audio and Tecom Group to Debut at NAB 2018

Digital Audio specialist Jünger Audio and Tecom Group, a leading software developer in broadcasting and telecommunications, have reinforced their technology partnership by launching an upgraded version of LA Production – an advanced product for loudness control and normalization.

Along with its sister product LA Playout, LA Production was unveiled at IBC last year as the first in a line of products that Tecom is developing with Jünger Audio. The aim of these products is to address loudness control at different stages of content creation and distribution so that broadcast customers can easily ensure loudness compliance.

On show at NAB 2018 (booth C3039), the enhanced version of LA Production incorporates various new features, including the ability to work as a Windows service. This latest version also utilizes the original adaptive Level Magic™ algorithm that allows broadcasters to comply with all current international loudness standards while preserving a high audio quality. The system normalizes files with a multi-stage design and as a result the audio is compliant with a selected standard but free of any unwanted artefacts such as pumping, breathing or distortion. The application works in automatic and manual modes. In auto mode, files from a watch folder are analyzed and normalized if necessary. A frame-accurate video player and audio channel mapping option can be named among other useful features of LA Production.

LA Production – Features at a glance:

• Certified Loudness normalization using Tecom Group’s algorithm or Jünger Audio's Level Magic™ advanced Loudness Management

• Automatic file-based loudness analysis and normalization, fully supporting watched folders

• Audio channel - mapping for measurement and normalization of multichannel audio

• Customizable threshold values and settings

• Loudness measurement according to all international loudness standards based on ITU-R BS.1770 (all revisions), including EBU R128, ATSC A/85, ARIB TR-B32, FREE TV OP-59 and Portaria 354

• Chart view presentation of short-term and momentary loudness

• Automatic generation of detailed measurement reports (excel format)

• Short-term and momentary loudness are presented on charts

• Integrated video player allows frame-by-frame analyzation of all loudness values

• Support for .MXF, .AVI, .MOV, .MP4, .FLV, .MPG video formats and for .WAV audio.

Tecom Group has also announced that its LA Playout loudness analyzer now integrates with Imagine Communications’ D-Series playout automation system, in addition to the ADC playout automation, and that both LA Playout and LA Production have dark (professional) skins.

Alongside these products, NAB Show attendees can demo and explore brand new loudness control software on Jünger Audio’s booth C3039.

For more information please visit www.jungeraudio.com

About Tecom Group

Tecom Group is a leading software developer in broadcasting and telecommunications. Many years of experience and a great number of successfully delivered projects allow the company to act as an expert in a whole range of IT related areas. The proprietary product line includes a number of unique developments and customized solutions from compliance recording and broadcast quality monitoring to mobile inventory tracking and sales management solutions. http://www.tecomgroup.com/

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.jungeraudio.com