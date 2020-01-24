JT-NM Announces Additions to Testing and Badging Program

Jan. 21, 2020 — The Joint Task Force on Networked Media (JT-NM) announced today that it will be enhancing its JT-NM Tested program to improve transparency and to foster even greater industry participation. The JT-NM will publish testing criteria, and vendors will perform testing at their own facilities. The Joint Task Force is made up of a consortium of industry partners including the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE®), and the Video Services Forum (VSF).

Standards validation of vendor test results will be confirmed at a testing event scheduled for the week of March 16. The overall results will be made available to the industry via a published catalog of results and via badges that participants can display on their booths at the 2020 NAB Show. (Past catalogs are available at http://jt-nm.org.)

Testing of broadcast controllers and registries is new in this round of tests. These test results will enhance validation on implementations of select portions of SMPTE ST 2110, AMWA NMOS specifications, and the JT-NM TR-1001-1.

The testing and validation process is open to any vendor producing equipment that makes use of the relevant portions of the aforementioned standards. Participation in past events is not a prerequisite for participation in the program for NAB 2020.

More information on the JT-NM Tested program and information on how to join is available by contacting Bob Ruhl, bob.ruhl1@verizon.net.

