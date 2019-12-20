Peter Thomas Is Honoured By The Institute of Professional Sound

PMC’s founder and CEO Peter Thomas has been awarded a Fellowship by the Institute of Professional Sound (IPS) in recognition of his contribution to the professional audio industry.

As a charitable organisation that champions the highest quality of sound production and sound recording in all forms of broadcast, recorded, and live events, the IPS is widely respected for the support, training and networking opportunities it delivers. Its Fellowship programme is very selective – there are currently only 10 living people who hold this honour – as it is designed to recognise those who are ‘operationally outstanding in their area’.

IPS Chairman Simon Clark says: “We have honoured Peter for the significant impact he has had on the audio industry through pushing the boundaries of monitor design to achieve more accuracy, particularly at higher volumes. PMC’s Advanced Transmission Line system for bass loading is unique and has delivered noticeable improvements in audio quality over conventional loudspeaker design principles. It is fair to say that Peter’s work in this area has been transformative and has resulted in loudspeaker products that are the world’s reference for mastering and for the bulk of music production.”

Peter Thomas says he is delighted to be given an IPS Fellowship and receive a coveted trophy.

“At PMC, we believe that accuracy is all important and there should be no difference between a speaker used to monitor audio in the studio and a speaker designed for listening to music at home. I am delighted that the IPS also see this as important. By honouring me, they also honour all those who work so hard in PMC’s R&D department to push the boundaries of what is possible and bring new products to market."

Peter Thomas adds that he has been a member of IPS since 1999 and during that time has seen it develop to reflect the changing needs of the industry.

“IPS represents the very people we are making our products for – audio professionals from right across the spectrum, from music recording and live sound through to broadcast radio and TV,” he says. “Being a Fellow of such a prestigious and forward thinking organisation is truly an honour.”

