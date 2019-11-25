Introducing: Red Giant Complete for Individuals, Students and Teachers, the All-Access Annual Subscription to Editing, Motion Graphics and VFX Tools

Portland, OR – November 25, 2019 –Red Giant today announced the availability of Red Giant Complete for individuals, students and teachers. Expanding its software licensing options, Red Giant Complete is a subscription service that gives editors, motion designers and VFX artists all Red Giant tools at one low price – Trapcode Suite, Magic Bullet Suite, Universe, VFX Suite and Shooter Suite. With Red Giant Complete, annual subscribers will have the most up-to-date versions of all tools, saving thousands of dollars over traditional perpetual licenses.

Watch now:Red Giant Complete

“Red Giant Complete has been available to our volume customers for years, with thousands of licenses in use at broadcast networks, film studios and universities. And now, due to popular demand, we're really excited to offer subscription licensing to all of our customers,” says Chad Bechert, CEO of Red Giant. “At the same time, nothing has changed. While we think Red Giant Complete is an incredible deal, we know some customers are more comfortable buying software the traditional way. We want to make sure our community of talented artists has what it needs, so we’re continuing to offer perpetual licenses at their usual prices.”

Red Giant Complete is $599 a year for individuals or $299 for students and teachers. Check out the Red Giant blog to learn more about how to switch over to Red Giant Complete and why now is the best time to make the switch, with a special, limited-time-only introductory offer for established Suite customers (see more details below).

The Benefits of Red Giant Complete

· All Access – Red Giant Complete gives artists full access to the complete set of Red Giant tools – including all four product suites and Universe.

· Up-to-Date – Red Giant Complete includes free upgrades, so users will always have the latest editing, motion graphics and VFX tools, the moment they are updated.

· Big Savings – With Red Giant Complete, individuals, students and teachers will save thousands of dollars. Buying all Red Giant tools would normally cost $3,495. With subscription pricing it would take over 5 years to pay the same amount for perpetual licenses – and that wouldn’t include upgrade costs.

Red Giant Complete includes:

· Trapcode Suite (reg. $999): The industry’s most essential tools for creating 3D motion graphics and visual effects in Adobe® After Effects®, now with the Dynamic Fluids™ physics engine.

· Magic Bullet Suite (reg. $899): Widely used for color correction, finishing and film looks, Magic Bullet Suite 13 gives editors and filmmakers everything needed to make footage look great, right on editing timelines.

· Universe (reg. $199/year): Red Giant’s collection of over 80 GPU-accelerated plugins for editors and motion graphics artists.

· VFX Suite (reg. $999): The all-new suite of keying, tracking, cleanup and visual effects compositing tools, all right inside Adobe After Effects.

· Shooter Suite (reg. $399): Shooter Suite 13.0 is a set of purpose-built applications, including the industry-leading PluralEyes, that give directors of photography, videographers, shooters and filmmakers the ability to bring footage from set to post.

Total if purchased separately: $3,495

Red Giant Complete: $599/YEAR

Upgrade Now for 50% Off Red Giant Complete

For those with current Red Giant licenses for any product suite, or an active subscription to Universe, Red Giant is offering a special upgrade to Red Giant Complete for just $299 - that’s 50% off the first year of Red Giant Complete*.

· Use Coupon Code: RGC50

· Upgrade Offer Ends: 2/25/20

Students and teachers who own any Red Giant Suite or have an active subscription to Universe, Red Giant is offering a special upgrade to Red Giant Complete for just $149.

· Use Coupon Code: RGC50A

· Upgrade Offer Ends: 2/25/20

* The offer of 50% off Red Giant Complete for individuals, students and teachers is valid for only the first year of an annual subscription.

Red Giant Complete for Volume Customers

If you are a business buying five or more licenses, check out Red Giant’s Volume Program (https://www.redgiant.com/volume/), which includes additional business-focused features such as floating licenses, remote deployment, advanced support, training and more.

Compatibility

Red Giant Complete is made up of several different suites, each with its own set of tools and relative compatibility info. Every tool runs on Mac and Windows and is compatible with Adobe After Effects, while some of the tools also work in additional host-applications. Visit the Red Giant compatibility page to learn more about each product.

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant’s commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at www.redgiant.com/company/red-pledge/.

Request a Red Giant Complete Media Review Kit

Members of the media are invited to review Red Giant Complete as well as any individual tools or product suites from Red Giant. For more information or to request a product review kit, please contact Megan Linebarger at megan@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet, Trapcode, Universe and PluralEyes) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With over 250,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at www.redgiant.com.

Press Contact

Megan Linebarger

Zazil Media Group

(e) megan@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 480-3674