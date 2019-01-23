Introducing DSMC2 Ultra-Brite LCD Monitor

Today, RED Digital Cinema introduces the DSMC2® Touch 7.0” Ultra-Brite LCD Monitor to its line of innovative camera accessories.

The new RED® DSMC2 Touch 7.0” Ultra-Brite LCD Monitor is a robust, optically-bonded touchscreen with Gorilla® Glass that provides the most intuitive way to navigate menus, adjust camera parameters, and review .R3D clips directly out of the camera. It offers a brighter, high-definition viewing experience for recording and viewing footage on DSMC2 camera systems, even in direct sunlight. A 1920x1200 resolution display panel provides 2,200 nits of brightness to overcome viewing difficulties in bright outdoor environments, and the high pixel density (at 323 ppi) and 1200:1 contrast ratio deliver exceptional image quality.

The Ultra-Brite display mounts to RED’s DSMC2 BRAIN®, or other 1/4-20 mounting surfaces, and provides a LEMO connection to the camera, making it an ideal monitoring option for gimbals, cranes, and cabled remote viewing. Shooters can use a DSMC2 LEMO Adaptor A in conjunction with the Ultra-Brite display for convenient mounting options away from the DSMC2 camera BRAIN.

A demonstration of the new monitor, priced at $3,750 (U.S.), can be seen here: https://youtu.be/sF2PmdoAZoM

Link to Ultra-Brite images here.